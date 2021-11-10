Hershey's to buy Dot's Pretzels in part of $1.2B deal

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced Wednesday, Nov. 10 it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire North-Dakota based Dot’s Pretzels LLC, the owner of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, the fastest-growing scale brand in the pretzel category, according to a release.
“As the fastest growing U.S. pretzel brand, Dot’s Pretzels would further accelerate our success in the permissible salty snack category, along with our successful SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty brands,” Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “With a unique range of bold, distinctive seasonings and a flavorful crunch that creates a premium pretzel experience for consumers, Dot’s Pretzels stand apart from all other products in the pretzel category and represents 55 percent of the pretzel category’s growth during the past year.”
Created more than a decade ago in Velva, North Dakota, by founder Dorothy "Dot" Henke in her home kitchen, Dot’s Pretzels started as a special family snack that she shared with family, friends and neighbors to get through long, cold North Dakota winters.
Henke built her business by holding to the highest quality standards, a tradition the company proudly continues today so that each bag of Dot’s Pretzels tastes as if it were made in Dot’s home kitchen using her original secret formula, the release states.
“I created my pretzels to share with those people closest to me and have built the business with the idea of sharing them with everyone,” Henke said. “With Hershey behind this amazing brand, I am confident that anyone who would like to enjoy these deliciously bold pretzels will have the opportunity.”
Dorothy Formaneck Henke, a Wahpeton High School graduate class of 1973, was inducted this year into the Wahpeton Public School's Hall of Fame, Daily News previously reported.
Dot’s Pretzels is the fastest-growing U.S. pretzel brand among brands with more than $10 million in annual U.S. retail sales, according to Hershey. The company said Dot’s represented 55 percent of growth in the pretzel category over the past year, according to AgWeek.
Hershey also announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pretzels Inc. from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a private investment firm with numerous investments in the food and beverage industry. Pretzels Inc. is a co-manufacturer of pretzels for Dot’s Pretzels and several other customers and is a leading innovator in the pretzel category. Based in Bluffton, Indiana, Pretzels Inc. operates three manufacturing locations in Indiana and Kansas. When the transactions are completed, these three manufacturing locations would be in addition to four pretzel-seasoning facilities to be acquired with Dot’s.
“Pretzels Inc. will help us expand Hershey’s snacking and production capabilities while keeping the special connection to Dot’s,” Buck said. “It will be important as we continue to grow this already fast-growing brand and create new products in the broader pretzel category.”
The total purchase price for these two proposed acquisitions is approximately $1.2 billion, or approximately $1 billion of investment net of expected future tax benefits. It will be financed with cash on hand as well as short-term borrowings. The estimated aggregate net sales for the two businesses were approximately $275 million for the 12 months ended September 2021. The combination of these two strategic acquisitions is expected to be slightly accretive to reported earnings per share in 2023 and adjusted earnings per share in 2022. The acquisitions are subject to customary regulatory approvals and are expected to close by the end of 2021, the release states.
