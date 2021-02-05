Chahinkapa Zoo’s beloved sports fan is an art lover. Zoo Educator Payton Carter figures that played a part in his Super Bowl pick.
Tal the orangutan is predicting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not the Kansas City Chiefs, will win Super Bowl 55. Tal made his choice Friday, Feb. 5, which was also Carter’s birthday.
“I think that anytime we do an enrichment for Tal, it’s exciting,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “He’s smart. He’ll remember that we bring the footballs in. He even remembered it’s Super Bowl Weekend. He’s going to know this is a familiar enrichment.”
Chahinkapa Zoo traditionally places two specially-designed footballs on the floor of Tal’s enclosure. This year, Carter painted the pigskins. One ball included the Buccaneers’ logo and the other included the Chiefs’. Tal’s choice is indicated when he picks up a ball.
“He’s been doing the pick here for the almost 11 years we’ve had him, as well as seven years at his previous home,” Diekman said.
Diekman, Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz, Carter and the rest of the Chahinkapa family are proud of Tal’s continued enrichment, but they also enjoy teasing him a little.
“He’s got about an 80 percent success rate,” Diekman said. “He was high on the list, in the 90th-95th percentile, but remember, three years ago, the keepers wanted their team to win and they tampered with it.”
Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul, who’s celebrating her 36th birthday on Feb. 27, joked with Diekman about Tal’s highs and lows when it comes to Super Bowl predictions. In 2018, he favored the Philadelphia Eagles, unmistakably turning his back on the New England Patriots. Tom Brady, who rose to fame with the Patriots, is competing this year as a Buccaneer.
Once again, Tal enthusiastically made his choice, appearing to kiss his prized football before biting off a tip and attempting to peel it like a banana.
In 2019, Tal predicted a win for the Los Angeles Rams. In 2020, his choice was the San Francisco 49ers.
Carter and Paul aren’t the only zoo staffers who celebrated or are celebrating birthdays. Zookeeper Rachel Jaskela turned 26 on Monday, Feb. 1.
Super Bowl 55, held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will air Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS. Kickoff is at approximately 5:30 p.m. CST. The event features singers Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performing the national anthem and a halftime show led by The Weeknd.
“We’re so excited because this is our first year taking part in Giving Hearts Day,” Diekman said. “It’s wonderful. Over 400 agencies are taking part in this. We’re in good company. people have until Thursday, Feb. 11 to vote for our video.”
Chahinkapa Zoo’s Giving Hearts Day video, narrated by Diekman, is available at the zoo’s Facebook page. Viewers can learn more about how to vote for the video.
“I’m just so proud of the video. We handed what we had to Payton and said, ‘Work your magic,’ and it turned out absolutely wonderful," Diekman said.
