Heyen, Richland 44, academic all-state honoree

The Richland 44 School District, northern Richland County, North Dakota, is celebrating one of its own.
Emma Heyen, a senior at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota, earned honorable mention for the North Dakota Academic All-State Teams. Heyen, Colfax, was nominated by her principal and the district’s superintendent, Dr. Britney Gandhi, Ph.D.
“My sister, a 10th grader, thinks it’s pretty cool,” Heyen said. “I get to represent the whole school.”
The Academic All-State Teams are determined by the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals. Heyen is one of 196 high school seniors statewide who were nominated by principals to compete in the Class A and Class B divisions.
“Student selection is based on overall grade-point averages, ACT or SAT test scores, extracurricular activities, community involvement and leadership qualities,” the association stated.
Heyen’s duties include being an officer in Richland 44’s National FFA Organization and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapters and serving on the student council. In September 2021, she was named Richland 44’s homecoming queen.
“I’ve learned how to treat people with respect, to be nice to everyone and to recognize when others have a good idea,” Heyen said.
Heyen’s understanding of teamwork continues outside of the classroom. She has been a forward for Richland 44’s girls basketball team and an outside for volleyball.
“You have to work as a team and with each other,” she said.
It was no surprise for Dr. Gandhi that Heyen would be so acclaimed.
“Emma is a remarkable young woman — intelligent, kind, a role model and very involved — with a bright future ahead of her,” Gandhi said. “She is at the top of her class and has had many leadership roles throughout her tenure at Richland 44. She is so deserving of this recognition and we can’t wait to see how she continues to shine.”
Gold, silver and bronze Academic All-State Team members will receive honors including a certificate of merit by the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals and a medallion from co-sponsors WDAY and Forum Communications.
The “Parade of Academic Champions” will be broadcast Friday, March 11 during the North Dakota Class A Basketball Tournament in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Friday, March 18 during the North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Tournament in Minot, North Dakota.
“Certificates of merit will be sent to honorable mention team members from the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals,” the association stated.
Heyen is not sitting around waiting for her recognition. She is preparing for summer activity including supporting and working with the members of her local BIO (Beautiful Inside and Out) Girls chapter. BIO Girls is a mentoring program for youth in grades 2-6.
“I’ve learned from the girls to have a lot of patience, to give clear directions and be a good, understandable communicator,” Heyen said.
Heyen is also getting ready for life as a college freshman. She will attend Valley City State University, Valley City, North Dakota, to pursue studies in elementary education and special education.
“My hope is to come back and teach for Richland 44. I mean, I will take a job wherever is available, but I’d love to come and teach locally,” Heyen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.