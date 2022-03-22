Hiedeman sworn onto Wahpeton police force

Wahpeton’s newest police officer took his oath Monday, March 21 before the city council.
Thomas Hiedeman, a 2018 graduate of Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, was sworn in by Wahpeton Assistant City Attorney Will Budke. Hiedeman’s badge was pinned on by his fiancee, Morgan Mahoney.
“We’re very lucky to have him. We’re always happy to hire local talent,” Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Steve Dale praised city and regional approaches to spurring housing growth.
“The model created by the city of Wahpeton to reduce builders’ risk in the construction of spec homes has been very successful in the last couple of years,” Dale said. “There were 35 building permits issued for new single-family homes in 2021. Current projects include the potential for 16 new homes in the next two years.
Developers continue to look for short-term construction financing to keep the trends going, Dale said. He decided to submit a funding request to the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority (RWJPA) on behalf of a Wahpeton housing project, saying RWJPA has been focused on getting homes built in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. RWJPA’s model now allows for allocations for construction financing.
“We have successfully provided that construction financing (as an incentive) for nine moderately-priced homes. The homes were sold before they were completed,” Dale said.
Following on this success, Wahpeton received a $1.65 million loan from RWJPA on Thursday, March 17. The loan has a 24-month length and 1 percent interest rate for up to 24 months, Dale said.
“This was a huge win in ensuring the momentum that has been established in the last few years is able to be carried on,” Dale said.
Alluding to a favorite phrase of Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth, Dale said Wahpeton continues to strike while the iron is hot.
“Workforce and housing are key elements to a sustainable, growth-oriented community,” Dale said.
Because city staff members will be absent Monday, March 28, the council’s finance, personnel and economic development subcommittee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 24. The committee’s agenda includes development agreements for projects like homes on the former Central Elementary site, the Homestead Addition along the 210 Bypass and the Rosewood III addition in northwest Wahpeton.
Monday, March 21 marked three weeks before the deadline to file as a candidate in Wahpeton’s June elections. To date, six candidates have filed: Dale, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht in the mayoral race; Chad Perdue in the 1st Ward council member race; incumbent Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward, for re-election; and incumbent Councilman at large Kelly McNary for re-election. Bohn, McNary and Perdue’s races are uncontested as of Monday.
Four Wahpeton city offices with terms expiring in June have not had any filed or announced candidates as of Monday. They include council member at large, one total; and park board commissioner at large, three total. Those offices are currently held by Councilman Lane Wateland and Commissioners Joe Schreiner, Deb Tobias and Brian Watson.
“If you know anyone, encourage them,” said Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe about potential park board leaders. “It’s a great way to start out in public service. We’ve had many good council members who were formerly park board commissioners.”
The deadline to file as a Wahpeton candidate is 4 p.m. Monday, April 11. Councilwoman Abby Carlson, 1st Ward, previously announced she would not run for re-election.
In other news, Wahpeton recognizes March as Aviation Appreciation Month.
“Aviation, the aerospace industry and the Harry Stern Airport have an immense economic impact on the city of Wahpeton and the state of North Dakota, creating over 32,000 jobs and contributing an estimated $3.6 billion annually to the state’s economy,” Dale said.
Wahpeton’s full city council attended Monday’s meeting, with both Wateland and Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb attending remotely.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 4 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.