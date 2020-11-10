High risk sex offender residing in the city of Wahpeton

This release was provided by the Wahpeton Police Department:
Pursuant to North Dakota Century Code 12.1-32-15, the Wahpeton Police Department is notifying the public of a high-risk sex offender that is registered with their department.
AARON PAUL BEVER is a 35-year-old, white male with brown hair and hazel eyes who is 6’3” tall and weighs 190 lbs.
Bever is currently homeless but is registering with the Wahpeton Police Department every three days as required by North Dakota state statute, reporting where he will be staying for that night. When staying in Wahpeton, Bever has been sleeping in a red 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup bearing North Dakota license 950CVH that is parked in the public parking lot located on the south side of Dakota Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Street South.
On May 13, 2003, in Dunn County Wisconsin, Aaron Paul Bever entered a No Contest plea to two (2) counts of Fourth Degree Sexual Assault, a Class A Misdemeanor in Wisconsin. In Wisconsin a Class A Misdemeanor carries a penalty of a fine of Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000), imprisonment of not more than nine (9) months, or both such fine and imprisonment. Bever was originally charged with one count of Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class B Felony, for engaging in repeated unlawful sexual contact with a juvenile victim under age 16. The juvenile victim in this case was an individual known to Bever and to whom he had frequent access.
This notification is intended to make citizens aware of the presence of a high-risk offender within their communities and to provide education about the notification law. Illegal activities against a sex offender will not be tolerated and may potentially jeopardize the notification law.
High-risk sex offenders living in Richland County can be viewed on the Attorney General’s website. Information on high-risk offenders and lifetime registrants can be obtained on the Attorney General’s website at www.ndsexoffender.com.
Develop a Family Safety Plan
• Keep family communication open.
• Review safety tips frequently.
• Be aware of common tricks and lures.
• Avoid situations that could allow an offender to have access to a victim. Talking with your Kids
• Avoid scary details.
• Don’t accept a ride from this person or any stranger.
• Don’t go near the home of this person.
• Kids should tell parents if this person tries to talk to them. Teach Kids to be Safe - Be sure to reinforce the following;
• “Nobody has the right to hurt you physically or sexually.”
• “If somebody does hurt you, it’s not your fault.”
• “Don’t keep it a secret.”
Resources Available to You
• Wahpeton Police Department, 701-642-7722 or www.wahpeton.com
• Richland County Sheriff’s Office, 701-642-7711 or www.co.richland.nd.us
• North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, www.ndsexoffender.com
• Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton.
• National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, www.missingkids.com
What Can I Do?
• Be a good neighbor, watch out for others.
• Stay informed.
• Share this information with your neighbors.
GENERAL SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR THE PUBLIC
Contact your local law enforcement if you witness a person who appears to be under the influence of drugs, someone who is behaving aggressively or violently or someone who appears to be engaging in questionable conversation or other questionable interaction with minors.
TRUST YOUR INSTINCT and report any behavior you feel is suspicious. Remember - IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING!
For assistance from Wahpeton Police Department call 701-642-7777. In an EMERGENCY dial 911.
