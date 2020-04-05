High school students help in a time of need

The coronavirus outbreak has put a strain on hospitals and its employees across the nation since the pandemic began. Wilkin County experienced its first case of COVID-19 last week, bringing that stress closer to home. The Minnesota Health Department stated Friday a second case was confirmed in the county.
“It is in this difficult time in healthcare that a few bright stars have had an opportunity to shine. Regardless of the COVID-19 threat, many staff have continued to show up for work and go above and beyond their scheduled hours to make certain our residents get the care they need,” Registered Nurse at CHI St. Francis Kimberly Silvernail said.
Among those “bright stars” are Breckenridge High School students who received their Certified Nursing Assistant certificate with Silvernail as teacher.
“Teaching the CNA class to the high school students for the past two years has been challenging at times, but today I can honestly say that it has not only been worth it, but it has also been one of the best investments of my time in my entire 38-year career in healthcare,” Silvernail said.
Those students are James Finkral, Madelyn Larson, Aubrey Bosse, Paige Kelsen and Kaitlin Arnhalt.
“All of them have been here on the front line providing excellent care in the face of adversity. Their dedication to the residents demonstrates that each of them has qualities which make them exceptional among healthcare providers. Those qualities include compassion, caring, integrity, kindness, resilience and maturity,” Silvernail said. “I am so very proud to have been their instructor.”
Breckenridge High School partners with CHI St. Francis for high school students to receive their CNA certificate. To complete their CNA certificate, Minnesota students must complete a nursing training program which includes a minimum of 59 classroom hours and 16 hours of hands-on training in a clinical setting for a total of 75 hours. After students go through their training, students must take and pass a certification exam that evaluates student’s written and hands-on skills.
As the coronavirus continues to spread, infecting nearly a quarter-million people in the U.S., health care facilities need all the help and supplies they can to care for patients and protect their communities. Those health care workers and volunteers working to help facilities are being called heroes on the frontline.
“We do want to assure the community that CHI St. Francis Health is closely monitoring all developments with the coronavirus. We are in contact with local and state authorities as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our staff is following the latest guidance from these public health agencies. CHI St. Francis Health manages infectious disease on a regular basis and adheres to policies in place for this purpose. We have the necessary supplies and are prepared to identify, isolate and treat any potential patient who seeks care in our facility. The safety of our patients, residents, clients, employees and physicians is our highest priority,” David Nelson, CEO of CHI St Francis Health, previously told the Daily News.
