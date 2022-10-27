Two drivers receive minor injuries from Monday vehicle crash
WAHPETON — Two male drivers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Interstate 29 shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
At approximately 10:55 a.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injury crash. It involved two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of North Dakota Highway 13, approximately 2 1/2 miles east of Interstate 29.
A 2005 black Ford F350, driven by a 26-year-old male from Wahpeton, was eastbound, the sheriff’s office stated. It was attempting to turn north into a farmyard when it was hit from behind. The striking vehicle was a 2015 white Ram pickup driven by a 33-year-old male from Mooreton, North Dakota.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash, a release stated. The office did not reveal the names of the two male drivers.
Also assisting at the scene, the sheriff’s office stated, were Ambulance Service Inc., the Mooreton Fire Department and Richland County Emergency Management.
YORK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on U.S. Highway 2 near York, North Dakota on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on the highway around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He struck a cow in the road and caused his car to come rest in a ditch.
The driver and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman from Wahpeton, were both taken to CHI-St. Alexius Hospital in Devils Lake, North Dakota for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The Highway Patrol, which continues to investigate the crash as of Thursday, Oct. 27, did not release the names of the driver and passenger.
The cow came to rest in the median following the crash and suffered fatal injuries.
