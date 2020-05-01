Governor Doug Burgum announced that closed businesses, including bars and restaurants, can reopen Friday, May 1 under new guidelines. In order to remove impaired drivers from the road, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) will have extra patrols beginning May 1 through May 3.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the NDHP want to remind drivers that alcohol and drug-related crashes are 100 percent preventable. In 2019, 42 percent of North Dakota motor vehicle fatalities were alcohol-related. Many lives would be saved each year if everyone made the choice to drive sober or find a sober ride.
“Many North Dakotans will be eager to enjoy a drink at their favorite establishment when bars and restaurants reopen,” said Lt. Adam Dvorak of the NDHP. “There are serious consequences when you drive impaired. If you choose to consume alcohol this weekend, take personal responsibility and find a sober ride.”
As businesses open and traffic increases, every driver and vehicle occupant can help meet the Vision Zero goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. This means wearing a seat belt at all times, using appropriate child passenger safety seats, driving distraction-free, driving sober, and obeying all posted speed limits.
Learn more about safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.
