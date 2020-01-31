Perseverance is paying off for Jazmine Hill.
Hill, 16, is a junior at Wahpeton High School. Since freshman year, she’s participated in the annual Poetry Out Loud competitions. In her sophomore year, Hill placed in the top five of WHS’ participating students.
On Monday, Jan. 27, Hill came in first place. She recited “I Am Offering This Poem,” written by Jimmy Santiago Baca.
“I think it’s a pretty cool poem,” Hill said. “The repetitive message, ‘I love you,’ just kind of grew on me. It’s a powerful message.”
The poem is delivered by a speaker who claims to have nothing else to offer. Despite this, the poem functions as a pair of thick socks, a compass, a fire and other objects providing warmth and comfort.
“It’s saying, no matter what, through the good times and the bad, I will love you. I really love you,” Hill said.
On Monday, Feb. 24, Hill will participate in the state Poetry Out Loud competition in Bismarck. The state champion goes onto the national Poetry Out Loud, held April 27-29 in Washington, D.C.
Twenty-two Wahpeton students participated in Monday’s assembly to decide the local winner. The top five students included:
• Olivia Dodge, who recited “Abandoned Farmhouse” by Ted Kooser
• Katrina Bajumpaa, who recited “Burning the Old Year” by Naomi Shihab Nye
• Samuel Coalwell, who recited “Advice from La Llorona” by Deborah A. Miranda
• Kiah Klein, who recited “They Are Hostile Nations” by Margaret Atwood
Participants also included Anika Birkelo, Abby Boelke, Jayden Cherry, Logan Dimmer, Hayden Erdmann, Isaac Getz, Eric Koch, Josh Krump, Alaina LaJesse, Braden Meyer, Wyatt Neiber, Jessica Olson, Ethan Peterson, Falon Phelps, Kennah Smith, Kylie Storo and Madison Wetterling.
“There’s a lot of support when you participate,” Hill said. “When you finish your poem, so many students will tell you that you did a great job and that you’re amazing. The support you get from your peers is special.”
Daughter of Nathan and Brenda Hill, Jazmine Hill has two younger brothers. Jonathan Hill is a Wahpeton High School freshman, while Jaxon Hill attends seventh grade at Wahpeton Middle School.
“They think it’s pretty cool that you don’t just have to be in sports to get attention from the community,” Jazmine Hill said.
Sports is just one participation outlet for Hill. She’s in basketball, band, pep band, jazz band, choir, chamber choir, drama and archery.
“I have a pretty busy season,” Hill said.
Hill is currently deciding on the three poems she’ll recite in Bismarck. She may keep “I Am Offering This Poem” in her repertoire, but she might also try something new. Either way, Hill is not a reciter who’s set in stone.
“I’ll have to tell myself to slow down my speaking. Otherwise, I will go way too fast. It’s about slowing down, breathing and really sharing the message of the poem,” she said.
Hill is grateful for the help she’s received from English teachers Kristi Mahrer and Heather Woods.
Prior to Hill’s win, Emily Gilsrud won four consecutive Poetry Out Loud competitions. A 2019 Wahpeton High School graduate, Gilsrud said the experience allowed her to become more comfortable speaking in public and with her understanding of poetry. She won the state championship before reaching the semi-finals for her region at the national competition.
Poetry Out Loud has been a Wahpeton High School staple since 2008. The 2020 event was judged by KBMW host Jordan Christie, retired Richland 44 Public Schools teacher Jean Hoerer and Principal Ned Clooten.
