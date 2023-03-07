Wayne Hinrichs has a 40-year history of helping his community through his roles as a teacher, coach and mentor. His work has helped influence generations of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, youth into becoming the people they are today.
In recognition of his efforts in the community, the News Monitor’s 2022 Citizen of the Year was awarded to Hinrichs. The award was presented at the halftime of the boys basketball Region 1 tournament game between Sargent County and Richland, held at North Dakota State College of Science.
"I don’t think I could stand here and accept this award without saying thank you to my family. They are all there, most of them. And also to some very special school districts. To the Pirates, to the Bulldogs, and of course to my favorite team, to the Lidgerwood Cardinals, now the Warbirds,” Hinirchs said while accepting the award, as crowds from those schools cheered.
As the former Lidgerwood principal, Hinrichs has been an integral part of education in the community. To this day, despite being retired, Hinrichs helps out through substitute teaching and mentoring new teachers in the community.
Hinrichs’ nomination was a joint effort. Samantha Hinrichs, his nominator, gathered input and comment from a variety of people who he has impacted.
“Mr. Hinrichs has a light about him that is more positive than anything I’ve ever seen. He ‘retired’ from being elementary principal in '20 and never hesitated to get into subbing,” Samantha Hinrichs said in the nomination.
Wayne Hinrich’s support for education in the community has not gone unnoticed by other educators. Some of those he has taught have gone on to become teachers themselves.
“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Wayne Hinrichs since I was a young child. He was not only my teacher and principal growing up in the Lidgerwood community, but also a big part of why I went into education. I did my student teaching in the Lidgerwood school with him as my mentor and he gave me a great letter of recommendation when I was applying for my first teaching job,” Hankinson pre-K teacher Amber Otsby said in her contribution to the nomination.
It isn’t just education that Hinrichs helps with. Anything a school needs he is willing and able to do. Hinrichs has driven buses, mopped floors, supervised hallways and more. There is no end to the help Hinrichs provides to his community, which is why he is this year’s News Monitor Citizen of the Year.