Wayne Hinrichs has a 40-year history of helping his community through his roles as a teacher, coach and mentor. His work has helped influence generations of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, youth into becoming the people they are today.

In recognition of his efforts in the community, the News Monitor’s 2022 Citizen of the Year was awarded to Hinrichs. The award was presented at the halftime of the boys basketball Region 1 tournament game between Sargent County and Richland, held at North Dakota State College of Science.



Tags