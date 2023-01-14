Hoarfrost, close up and from a distance

Sometimes it looks like rock candy, or salt on a pretzel rod. Sometimes it looks like pussy willows. No matter what it looks like, hoarfrost is something that can be enjoyed close up or from a distance.
Heritage Square houses these two trees. It was their frosty exteriors that inspired Richland County reporter Frank Stanko to take a look at hoarfrost and what it means for the Southern Red River Valley.
'Hoarfrost' comes from an Old English term, according to AccuWeather. It is frost resembling an old man’s beard. Hoarfrost is possible when moisture in the air doesn’t become water droplets. It just goes right being ice crystals on an object.
For frost or hoarfrost to occur, there must be below freezing temperatures. Unlike with conventional frost, the air must also be very moist for hoarfrost to form. The new moisture can come from a gentle flow of humid air or released moisture from unfrozen streams or lakes.
Photographing trees and branches, Frank Stanko thought of fun things he did as a boy, like tracing to create pictures. These trees at the corner of Fourth Street North and Third Avenue North looked like they could be used for 3-D art.
To use a tired phrase, a picture is worth a thousand words. In a situation like this, Frank works hard to not spoil the image, to not overcorrect it with Photoshop or other tools. He’s sure he can do better with his work, but for right now, let’s just all take in the image.
Hughes Drive, along Chahinkapa Park, just past the lights of Holiday Lane that delighted so many last Christmas, looked especially inviting Friday, Jan. 13. Perhaps it was the falling snow. Perhaps it was the clear road. Something made travel seem not at all daunting.
Cloudy conditions are forecast for Wahpeton-Breckenridge on Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15. Temperatures are expected to reach a height of 32 degrees on Sunday afternoon. Snow showers are forecast for Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
‘Part of me wanted to give a big burst of air, like blowing out all the candles on an enormous cake,’ Frank said about seeing a branch on Third Avenue North. 'But it was too pretty not to leave alone.'