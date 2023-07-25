Hockert approved as Wahpeton’s interim 6-12 principal

In addition to being an educator, Steve Hockert has participated as a coach. He's seen with Isaac Loosmore, left, in August 2021. Loosemore won the Lyle R. Kath and Offensive Most Valuable Player awards when Wahpeton's Post 20 held their seasonal banquet night.
Steve Hockert, left, will be Wahpeton Public Schools District’s interim 6-12 principal for 2023-2024. He’s seen in this May 2022 photo with then-eighth grader Landon Ralph.
With a 9-0 vote Tuesday, July 25, the Wahpeton School Board approved Steve Hockert as the interim 6-12 principal for the 2023-2024 education year, which begins Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Hockert has been Wahpeton Middle School’s principal since Aug. 1, 2015. He was previously a fifth grade teacher at and then principal of Central Elementary, the precursor to Wahpeton Elementary School, from 2009-2015.
The interim 6-12 principal position, serving both Wahpeton High School and Wahpeton Middle School, was created following Ned Clooten’s resignation. Clooten, Wahpeton’s high school principal since 2013, will become superintendent of the Devils Lake Public School District, Devils Lake, North Dakota. His resignation was unanimously accepted July 20 by the Wahpeton School Board.
“I’ve worked with Mr. Clooten for many years and have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done at the high school,” Hockert said Tuesday. “I’m excited to work with all of the stakeholders within both school buildings.”
Wahpeton Public Schools District, which includes Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools, the middle school and the high school, will have its first classes on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Administrative duties for a new school year traditionally begin on Aug. 1.
“In every school year, the beginning is always exciting. I’m always about new opportunities. I feel like we have a great community and a great group of parents and staff. The school in itself is a great place,” Hockert said.
Wahpeton Middle School will gain a dean of students for 2023-2024. The new position is likely to be filled in early August, following a process of notifying, reviewing the qualifications of and interviewing candidates. Discussion Tuesday indicated the likelihood of internal candidates for the middle school position, which is not a new concept for Wahpeton Public Schools District. Dr. David Woods II became the high school’s dean of students in August 2022.
The same motion that approved hiring Hockert and advertising the new dean of students position also approved additional days for high school counselor Jessica Gilsrud’s contract. Gilsrud will assist Hockert in preparing for the education year.
Wahpeton Public Schools District, as reported earlier, is likely to start advertising in February 2024 for its next long-term high school principal. The goal would be hiring that individual in March 2024. The likelihood of internal candidates for that position has also been acknowledged.
Leadership at Wahpeton’s public schools also includes Zimmerman Elementary School and Special Education Director Rosemary Hardie and Wahpeton Elementary School Principal Jacob Dodge.
Board Director Matt Dockter attended Tuesday’s meeting by conference call.
The next regularly scheduled Wahpeton School Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Wahpeton High School.