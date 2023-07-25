With a 9-0 vote Tuesday, July 25, the Wahpeton School Board approved Steve Hockert as the interim 6-12 principal for the 2023-2024 education year, which begins Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Hockert has been Wahpeton Middle School’s principal since Aug. 1, 2015. He was previously a fifth grade teacher at and then principal of Central Elementary, the precursor to Wahpeton Elementary School, from 2009-2015.

Hockert approved as Wahpeton’s interim 6-12 principal

Stacy Martinez, Wahpeton Middle School's 2023 valedictorian, poses with Steve Hockert at a May awards ceremony. Hockert's new responsibilities will include grades 9-12 at Wahpeton High School.


Tags