Family, friends and loved ones of terminally ill cancer patient Trista Hodges filled the Wahpeton Event Center the night of Saturday, Jan. 14.

The “Hope for Hodges” fundraiser received support from visitors with activities including Purse Bingo, a silent auction and raffles. Guests from the full Southern Red River Valley were often heard marveling about the close-knit, supportive, all-in-this-together kind of community they live in.



Tags