Trista Hodges, center, and members of her extended family. Hodges' friends and loved ones joined the family to fill the Wahpeton Event Center. The event was the ‘Hope for Hodges’ benefit to defray the cancer patient’s medical expenses.
Trista Hodges, seen with husband Kurt, received a unique gift at the Hope for Hodges benefit. It is tradition for cancer patients to ring the bell upon clean bills of health. While the terminally ill mother and grandmother will unfortunately not get to experience this moment, she was given the personal bell to ring anytime she wants.
Photos Submitted
Trista Hodges, with husband Kurt, sister Tara Klostreich and emcee Robbie Daniels standing alongside her, gave a speech at Hope for Hodges.
Hope for Hodges was held to help defray medical expenses and allow Kurt Hodges, Trista’s husband, to fully devote himself to her care, Daily News previously reported.
Family, friends and loved ones of terminally ill cancer patient Trista Hodges filled the Wahpeton Event Center the night of Saturday, Jan. 14.
The “Hope for Hodges” fundraiser received support from visitors with activities including Purse Bingo, a silent auction and raffles. Guests from the full Southern Red River Valley were often heard marveling about the close-knit, supportive, all-in-this-together kind of community they live in.
Trista Hodges, a mother and grandmother, was able to attend Hope for Hodges. It was held approximately a month-and-a-half after she was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer with liver, skeletal, femoral neck (hip area), sacrum and multiple axial skeleton metastasis. It is a fact, Hodges said Saturday, that she is dying from cancer.
“I am fighting as hard as my body and soul can fight to make this journey as comfortable and meaningful as I can,” Hodges said. “Dying is a lot like living in the aspect that you need to prepare for each day. You need to make the most of every day.”
Hodges, alongside her husband, sister Tara Klostreich and emcee Robbie Daniels, addressed the audience. As of Monday, Jan. 16, the speech has had nearly 1,300 views. It is on Facebook at the “Hope for Hodges Benefit” page.
“I want to thank my family and friends, who so fearlessly spent every extra second of their day planning this benefit,” Trista Hodges said. “You will hear me say so often that there are no words to adequately express my gratitude. This benefit will be the reason that my husband Kurt is able to continue to be by my side 24/7 until the end.”
Amid the gravity of Hodges’ words, there was room for joking. She thinks Kurt is happy about spending so much time with his wife, but “I’m really not sure.” Still, the speech was built on acknowledgement and appreciation of people coming together, singularly and thoroughly.
“Our family and friends have truly put their lives on hold so that each and every need is met. It’s so important to me that we have time together to make as many memories as we can. I honestly feel more sad for them than I do myself,” Hodges said.
Trista Hodges knows that her loved ones’ hearts are broken, she said. She wishes she could fix things for the people who are her world and the light of her life. The audience was asked to keep Hodges’ family, particularly her parents, in their prayers.
“No parent should have to ever bury their child, no matter the age,” Hodges said.
The speech included Hodges’ personal messages to and reminisces of sons Connor and Zackary Willprecht, stepdaughter Alyssa Hodges, daughter-in-law Kaylie Willprecht and grandchildren Sawyer and Aubriella. She also thanked special individuals.
“Kris, to the city of Breckenridge, you may be the chief of police, but to me, you are my friend and an extended part of my family,” said Hodges, giving one example. “You and your family mean the world to me. Your voice of reason and time and attention is over the top. I love you and your family.”
Ten years ago, Hodges said, she married her best friend. Kurt Hodges has worked so hard to give his wife everything she needs, Trista said.
“We have had an amazing life together and I’m brokenhearted that I will miss out on so many precious years of being your wife. I’ve overwhelmed and in awe every single day by your dedication to making sure that I’m cared for. You know my every look, my every need, and are right there making sure that I’m comfortable,” Hodges said.
People who were unable to attend Hope for Hodges can still make donations at the GoFundMe page for Trista Hodges, visiting any First Community Credit Union branch or paying Kurt Hodges through Venmo.
The generosity of her community has been astonishing, Trista Hodges said. All contributions have been appreciated.
Hodges’ speech climaxed with numerous bits of advice, including recited lyrics from Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.” Shortly after, she received a unique gift: a personal bell to be rung any time she wants. It is tradition for cancer patients to ring the bell upon clean bills of health, a moment Hodges unfortunately will not experience.
“I love you all,” she said Saturday to the benefit guests.