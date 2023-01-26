Hoerer Wahpeton’s Poetry Out Loud champ

Alison Hoerer, a senior at Wahpeton High School, is this year’s local Poetry Out Loud champion. Next month, Hoerer will represent her city and school in North Dakota’s finals, a precursor to the national Poetry Out Loud Competition.
Hoerer was one of 22 classroom champions who recited poetry Wednesday, Jan. 25 during Wahpeton High School’s competition. Hoerer performed “Suppose” by Phoebe Cary.
“I was just talking to my dad about how it’s so important do do everything at 100%, no matter what it is,” Hoerer said. “When I came across that poem, I knew that was what I wanted to do.”
Hoerer came in first among five finalists including:
• Jolena Munro, who placed second with “Echo” by Daryl Hine
• Briar Maudal, who placed third with “The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost
• Elise Picken, who placed fourth with “My Standard Response” by Kareene Wood
• Jesse Scheer-Lyman, who place fifth with “Nowhere Else to Go” by Linda Sue Park
“It feels pretty crazy. I just did my best, which was all I wanted to do. I came out here and won,” Hoerer said.
Participants and classroom champions also included Sophia Barth, Anthony Curtis, Adi Dodge, John Emarine, Emma Klein, Olivia Litchfield, Galyha Lopez-Lee, Boedy Miller, Reese Motz, Catherine Prochnow, Jocelyn Riebe, Ivan Reilly, Connor Rosenberg, Gavin Schroeder, Jenna Seibold, Kayla Werth and Aubrey Young.
The reciters spoke before an audience including classroom champions, the entire eighth grade of Wahpeton Middle School, attending friends and family and many of their peers. Having younger students present was done to inspire future enthusiasm and confidence, said English teachers Kristi Mahrer and Heather Woods, two of the event’s organizers.
“Poetry Out Loud encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation,” Woods said while serving as emcee. “This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about literary history and contemporary life.”
The North Dakota Poetry Out Loud finals are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27 in Bismarck. They will be filled by the national competition, to be held May 8-9 in Washington, D.C. Poetry Out Loud is possible by a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation and state arts agencies nationwide, Daily News previously reported.
“Since 2005, Poetry Out Loud has grown to reach more than 4 million students and 68,000 teachers,” Woods said.
Wahpeton High School celebrated its 16th Poetry Out Loud event Wednesday. The tradition has included two-time winner Morgan Mostoller, 2021-2022, four-time winner Emily Gilsrud, 2016-2019, with a state champion title won in 2019, and Lainie Fike, the first local winner in 2008.
“It’s just been such a great opportunity for our students to compete in a way that’s not athletic, but allows them to show some of those talents that we don’t always highlight here,” Woods said while the judges deliberated. “It’s been really fun to see kids excel at recitation and memorization of poetry.”
Poetry Out Loud was made possibly locally by teachers including Woods, Mahrer, Lynne Daeuber, Dr. David Woods, Amanda Lunsetter and Emily Kjenaas. Anita Tooley was the accuracy judge, with Jordan Christie, Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten and Al Odden as the primary judges. Lillian Anderson provided music and a post-event reception was hosted by AP English students.
The day before Hoerer’s win in Wahpeton, Wyndmere Public School sophomore McKinnlee Haberman won her local Poetry Out Loud event.
“It is a way to express myself. I could tell you how I am feeling, or I could describe it. When I describe it, you can understand it better than if I were to just say I feel depressed or I feel really happy,” Haberman said to News Monitor about poetry.
Alison Hoerer is the daughter of Chuck Hoerer and Heather Mumm. She has two older brothers. Hoerer laughed as she said her family would likely do the same about her Poetry Out Loud win.
Hoerer’s other extracurricular activities include playing hockey, cross country running, serving on the student council and participating in Sources of Strength. She plans to attend Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota, to play hockey and study biokinetics and ultimately physical therapy.
“Participating on the state level — I’m going to freak out,” Hoerer said. “That’s crazy. Poetry wasn’t even a thing for me. This year, I’m going to try to do well.”