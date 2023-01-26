Hoerer Wahpeton’s Poetry Out Loud champ

Alison Hoerer is this year's Poetry Out Loud champion for Wahpeton High School. She's seen with, from left, second place winner Jolena Munro, third place winner Briar Maudal and event co-organizer Kristi Mahrer.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Alison Hoerer, a senior at Wahpeton High School, is this year’s local Poetry Out Loud champion. Next month, Hoerer will represent her city and school in North Dakota’s finals, a precursor to the national Poetry Out Loud Competition.

Hoerer was one of 22 classroom champions who recited poetry Wednesday, Jan. 25 during Wahpeton High School’s competition. Hoerer performed “Suppose” by Phoebe Cary.

Hoerer was one of 22 classroom champions who recited poetry Wednesday, Jan. 25 during Wahpeton High School's competition. Hoerer performed 'Suppose' by Phoebe Cary.
From left, fourth place reciter Elise Picken, fifth place Jesse Scheer-Lyman, first place Alison Hoerer, third place Briar Maudal and second place Jolena Munro.
Gavin Schroeder was among this year's 22 classroom Poetry Out Loud champions. They all were able to recite at the recent school-wide competition.


