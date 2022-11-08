North Dakota once again solidified its identity as a Republican-led “Red” state Tuesday, Nov. 8. While results won’t be official until Monday, Nov. 21, GOP candidates won across the board in national and state races.

U.S. Sen John Hoeven won re-election to a third six-year term in Washington, D.C. Hoeven’s 135,088 votes across North Dakota (56.40% of that voting block) included 3,751 in Richland County (63.02% of that voting block). Hoeven faced Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate Dr. Katrina Christiansen. She received 59,808 votes statewide (24.97%), including 1,403 in Richland County (23.57%). Concluding the race were independent candidate Dr. Rick Becker (43,313 votes/18.50% statewide, including 795 votes/13.36% in Richland County) and write-in votes (289/0.12% statewide, including three/0.05% in Richland County).



