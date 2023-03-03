Hoeven, Cramer sponsors of ESCAPE Act

North Dakota’s two U.S. senators are among the legislators endorsing the Energy Security Cooperation with Allied Partners in Europe (ESCAPE) Act. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is one of two Republicans who introduced the bill.

The ESCAPE Act, also introduced by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is intended “to quickly provide U.S. allies with reliable and dependable American energy.” According to Hoeven’s office, the bill will enhance the energy security of NATO members “by providing an escape from dependence on Russian energy, helping stop Russia’s political coercion and manipulation in the region.”

