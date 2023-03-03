Hoeven, Cramer sponsors of ESCAPE Act

North Dakota’s two U.S. senators are among the legislators endorsing the Energy Security Cooperation with Allied Partners in Europe (ESCAPE) Act. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is one of two Republicans who introduced the bill.
The ESCAPE Act, also introduced by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is intended “to quickly provide U.S. allies with reliable and dependable American energy.” According to Hoeven’s office, the bill will enhance the energy security of NATO members “by providing an escape from dependence on Russian energy, helping stop Russia’s political coercion and manipulation in the region.”
“This legislation will empower America to export energy to our European allies and reduce their reliance on Russian natural gas, ultimately cutting off the Russian war machine,” Hoeven said Friday, March 3.
The ESCAPE Act, according to a statement, will also mandate sanctions on Russian energy export pipelines.
“(It) takes away Putin’s leverage through expanding American natural gas exports,” Barrasso said Friday. “The United States can help our allies obtain reliable American energy and loosen Putin’s political grip on the region.”
The ESCAPE Act had at least 28 sponsors as of Friday, including Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., both Republican senators from the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas and one Republican senator from 12 additional states including South Dakota and Montana.
“(We call) for a comprehensive U.S. government transatlantic energy strategy,” Hoeven stated. “(We require) the Secretary of Energy to expedite approvals of natural gas exports to NATO allies, Japan, and any other foreign country where exports of natural gas would promote the national security interests of the United States.”
Head Start, EMSC Partnership Grant funding announced
Sen. Cramer also announced Friday that $3,347,586 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funding will be awarded to North Dakota for childhood programs.
“The HHS Administration for Children and Families awarded $3,156,936 for Head Start programs, which provide services for low-income families with young children and encourage communities to support the physical, cognitive, social and emotional development of infants and toddlers,” Cramer’s office stated.
That money was allocated as follows:
• $1,902,036 for Head Start projects through Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency
• $1,254,900 for Head Start projects in Devils Lake, North Dakota
As well, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services was also awarded $190,650 in Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) Partnership Grants.
“(These) support projects to expand and improve emergency medical services for children,” Cramer’s office stated.