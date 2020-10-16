Hoeven, Cramer visit WCCO, talk stimulus, SCOTUS

U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., visited WCCO Belting, Wahpeton as part of Wednesday, Oct. 14 events promoting the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).
WCCO CEO and President Tom Shorma hosted the senators and EXIM President and Chairman of the Board Kimberly Reed, among others.
“There is only one thing worse than not getting an order ... and that is getting the order, shipping it, and not getting paid,” Shorma said. “Then you’re out for the cash and inventory. The U.S. EXIM Bank ensures a company gets paid for the products it sells, supporting its ability to compete worldwide. We were honored to share our story and positive experience with the service with Sen. Cramer, Sen. Hoeven, and President and Chairwoman Reed.”
WCCO, Reed said, is a true success story. Her visit comes alongside Cramer, in 2019, securing the longest reauthorization of the EXIM Bank in its history.
North Dakota greatly benefits from the EXIM Bank, with the state’s total export value since 2014 reaching $38 million from machinery manufacturing sales, crop production sales, and plastic and rubber products, the senator stated.
“It was an honor to come together with Senator Cramer, Senator Hoeven, (North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug) Goehring, and a variety of small business, supply chain, finance institution, and other stakeholders for a very important discussion on how EXIM can support North Dakota jobs by facilitating great North Dakota exports to the global marketplace,” Reed said.
Unlike U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., Cramer and Hoeven are not on the ballot this election season. The senators discussed current American issues. Both agree that there will be an eventual stimulus deal, but it’s not likely to come before Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“Next week, we’ll start voting again on the targeted relief we’ve put forward,” Hoeven said. “We’ll see if we get enough votes to pass it.”
Republicans hold a majority in the U.S. Senate, meaning it is likely Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. As of Friday, Oct. 16, Coney Barrett is on track to be confirmed before Election Day. Hoeven and Cramer praised her performance before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“The Democrats haven’t laid a glove on her,” Cramer said. “She’s been spectacular on the stand, not surprisingly.”
A recent Gallup poll included 57 percent of respondents saying they are better off than they were four years ago. Cramer said he finds it remarkable and possibly an indicator for upcoming Republican success.
“It could be the type of year where Donald Trump wins re-election and Republicans keep the (Senate) majority and grow it, or we could lose it all. The races that matter, in the battleground states, are close,” he said.
Voters need to look through the style and to the substance, to the agenda that each side brings, Hoeven said.
You look at the president and what Republicans in the Senate are putting forward — it’s the right plan for energy, for agriculture, for small business,” he said. “It’s support for law enforcement, for our military. It’s choice and competition in healthcare. On that basis, I think that works for North Dakota (and) I think it’s what works best for the country.”
With less than 20 days until Election Day look to Daily News for continued coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
