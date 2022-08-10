U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said he likes Cara Mund and would really like to see her run for office as a Republican.
Mund is running as an independent candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. Should she receive enough signatures to qualify for the general election ballot, Mund will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate Mark Haugen.
“Obviously, I support Kelly, since he’s our Republican candidate and a great guy,” Hoeven said Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Wahpeton. “Like Cara, he’s a wonderful person. I’m glad that she has an interest in public service and I hope that she runs in the future. And I’d really like to see her run as a Republican.”
Mund, who recently graduated from Harvard Law School, interned for Hoeven in 2016. In 2017, she made history as the first woman from North Dakota to be named Miss America.
Armstrong, Haugen and Mund are each seeking to get elected or re-elected to a two-year term in Congress. Hoeven is seeking re-election for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate. He faces Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate Katrina Christiansen.
North Dakota leaders respond to Mar-a-Lago raid
Tuesday also saw North Dakota’s Republican Party and Democratic-Nonpartisan League respond to the Monday, Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
“The FBI search … signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House,” CNN reported Tuesday. “What exactly the FBI was searching for and why is still unknown. But to obtain a search warrant, investigators would have had to show a judge that there was probable cause of a crime and that evidence of that crime was located at Mar-a-Lago.”
Perrie Schafer, chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party, declared the raid as part of “a dark day for America.”
“The FBI’s raid on President Trump’s personal home shows a disturbing overreach of our justice system and seriously undermines the public’s trust in our institutions,” Schafer stated.
Patrick Hart, chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League, declared it was “staggering … that the American people had to wonder which crime was being investigated.”
“Nonetheless, the search confirmed an important truth in America: No person is above the law,” Hart stated.
Asked Tuesday about the raid, Hoeven said it was a concern.
“My understanding is that the former president’s lawyers were working with the National Archives as far as providing the records that they were asking for,” Hoeven said. “So, it’s a concern, why at this point did the DOJ (Department of Justice) go into the former president’s home to get these records? We need to understand exactly what went on. The public needs to know what’s going on here.”
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., discussed the raid in a Wednesday, Aug. 10 appearance on Fox Business.
“First of all, I think that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is to be feared by every American and have (thought so) for a long time. … I’ve thought the DOJ should (have been) busted up a long, long time ago, but this raid, particularly in the context of the times we’re living in, is very concerning,” Cramer said.
Former president invokes the Fifth Amendment
Donald Trump, meanwhile, appeared Wednesday at a scheduled deposition. CNN reported that during the deposition, the former president invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer questions from the New York attorney general.
“Trump was to be deposed by lawyers from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office as part of a more than three-year civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization misled lenders, insurers and tax authorities by providing them misleading financial statements,” CNN reported Wednesday.
“Under the advice of my counsel … I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution,” Trump stated.
On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Times elaborated on Trump's invoking of the Fifth Amendment.
"Donald Trump repeatedly said 'same answer' after invoking the 5th Amendment during four hours of questioning in a New York inquiry, his lawyer said," the Times reported. "The New York State attorney general, Letitia James, sat across from Mr. Trump as he repeatedly declined to answer questions about his business practices."
The Associated Press reported on what it means to invoke the Fifth Amendment.
"The Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution establishes a number of rights related to legal proceedings, including that no one 'shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself,'" AP reported. "In the most direct sense, that means criminal defendants don't have to give damning testimony in their own cases."
