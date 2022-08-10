Purchase Access

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said he likes Cara Mund and would really like to see her run for office as a Republican.

Mund is running as an independent candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. Should she receive enough signatures to qualify for the general election ballot, Mund will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate Mark Haugen.



