With a grand total of 1,224 votes, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., won re-endorsement for another six-year term from delegates at the 2022 North Dakota Republican Convention.
The convention was held beginning Friday, April 1 in Bismarck, North Dakota. Hoeven’s challenger, former state Rep. Rick Becker, R-District 7, received 1,037 votes Saturday, April 2. Forum News Service reported Saturday that Becker conceded the race to Hoeven and said he would not continue onto the June 14 primary election.
North Dakota District 25, which currently consists of all of Richland County and the southeastern-most point of Sargent County, North Dakota, sent a delegation of 58 Republicans to the convention. They included 56 delegates and two alternates.
“Our district voted 37-19 for Hoeven,” delegate Stan Stein reported Saturday.
The delegates included southern Red River Valley politicians. Two of the voters, incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, both R-District 25, shared their reflections on the convention.
“Despite the disorganization of the way things went out there, the turnout was pretty much what I expected it to be,” Luick said.
What had happened was that the Bismarck Event Center did not have enough seats for the District 25 delegation.
“We were moved to the back of the civic center floor,” Luick recalled. Well, later, we spoke up and got moved right to the front of the floor. That worked out, even if it was not so good to start with.”
A record-breaking more than 2,300 delegates are reported to have attended the 2022 North Dakota Republican convention.
“We’re very grateful for our delegates and alternates,” Schreiber-Beck said. “You never know if they’ll be needed after all.”
The convention’s keynote speaker was former Gov. Ed Schafer, R-N.D., who delivered a message Luick said he strongly endorses.
“He talked about how the party has moved forward with a grassroots type of attitude and that government from the top down is not the way to have government. I’m 100 percent in agreement with that. People control the government. It’s got to be power from the bottom up,” Luick said.
North Dakota is overall “not in a bad place” when it comes to economics, Schreiber-Beck said. She singled out how communities identify or address issues like workforce development, housing and infrastructure. On the other hand, there are also problems like increasing property taxes and the question of what future engagement will look like.
“I think there’s more involvement, more awareness,” Schreiber-Beck said. “I would also say that a large percentage of the people statewide don’t necessarily follow what happens in Bismarck and what the mood is there.”
The June 14 primary is expected to determine which three of four local Republican candidates will be on November’s ballot. Along with Luick, who does not face a state senate challenger within his party, there are North Dakota House candidates Schreiber-Beck, Kathy Skroch and Jason Heitkamp. Skroch and Heitkamp previously served as a state representative and state senator, respectively, for the now-redistricted North Dakota District 26. Only two out of the local Republicans’ three House candidates will advance to November as final party candidates alongside Luick.
Luick and his running mates will face local Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidates Jim Dotzenrod and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25. Dotzenrod is a former state senator for the now-redistricted District 26. It is unknown whether he and Mitskog will name a final running mate by the Monday, April 11 candidate filing deadline. In the meantime, both Dotzenrod and Mitskog have been talking about the issues.
“I will certainly continue to be a voice for the citizens and work on issues including improving access to childcare, our workforce needs and continuing to work on diversifying our ag sector,” Mitskog said previously. “I will also work on increasing our funding for local infrastructure including roads and bridges.”
Look to Daily News for continued election coverage.
