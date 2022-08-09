Purchase Access

More than 50 political and business leaders met Tuesday, Aug. 9 to be updated on the proposed Wahpeton Expansion Project natural gas pipeline. Guests included Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, who shared a memory with U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R.N.D.

Hoeven was North Dakota’s governor in 2008, a year which included a devastating fire at the Industrial Plating Corporation, Wahpeton. Hoeven’s visit included a consultation with Lambrecht, then and now the emergency manager of Richland County, North Dakota. That moment was photographed and Lambrecht surprised Hoeven with the proof.



