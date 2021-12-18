Holiday baking with Audra

One activity that gets me in the holiday spirit above all else is baking Christmas cookies. I remember helping my mom cut out sugar cookie snowmen and snowflakes. I remember gifting peanut butter blossoms to my grandfather on a paper plate wrapped in a bow. I remember asking to swap raisins with chocolate chips on special occasions when making oatmeal cookies.
Most of all, I remember the joy and sweet smell that filled our home whenever it was time for holiday baking. Now, as an adult, I carry on that tradition every December. The recipes below are an homage to my childhood, but also the recipes I can master the best. Take some time with loved ones this year to bake some (edible) holiday cheer.
No-Chill Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
- 1 Cup unsalted butter,
- 1 Cup granulated white sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 1 egg
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 3 cups all purpose flour
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
2. In the bowl of your mixer, cream butter and sugar until smooth, at least 3 minutes.
3. Beat in extracts and egg.
4. In a separate bowl, combine baking powder and salt with flour and add a little at a time to the wet ingredients. NOTE: If the dough looks crumbly, keep mixing for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. The dough should be pulling away from the sides of the mixer.
5. If the dough still looks too dry or stiff for your mixer, turn out the dough onto a countertop surface, flour surface as needed. Wet your hands and finish off kneading the dough by hand.
6. Do not chill the dough. Divide into workable batches (2-3 chunks), roll out onto a floured surface, and cut. You want these cookies to be on the thicker side (closer to ¼ inch).
7. Bake at 350 for 6-8 minutes. Let cool on the cookie sheet until firm enough to transfer to a cooling rack.
8. Ice and enjoy!
*Recipe courtesy of Katrina Bahl/Katrina’s Kitchen
Peanut Butter Blossoms
Ingredients
- 48 Milk Chocolate Hershey’s Kisses
- ½ Cup shortening
- ¾ Cup peanut butter
- ⅓ Cup granulated sugar
- ⅓ Cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 Tablespoons milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ½ Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Sugar for rolling
Directions
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Remove wrappers from chocolates.
2. Beat shortening and peanut butter in a large bowl until well blended. Add granulated sugar and brown sugar; beat until fluffy.
3. Add egg, milk and vanilla; beat well.
4. Stir together flour, baking soda and salt; gradually beat into peanut butter mixture.
5. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in granulated sugar; place on ungreased cookie sheet.
6. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Immediately press a chocolate into the center of each cookie; cookie will crack around edges. Remove from cookie sheet and onto a wire rack. Cool completely.
7. Enjoy!
*Recipe courtesy of Hershey's
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Ingredients
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ Cup unsalted butter
- ½ Cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ Cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 ½ cups oatmeal
- ⅔ cup raisins
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda and salt.
2. In a large bowl using an electric mixer, beat together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until fluffy (about 2 minutes).
3. Beat in the honey, vanilla extract and egg.
4. With the mixer on low speed, beat the flour mixture into the butter mixture.
5. Mix in the oats, followed by the raisins. The dough will be sticky.
6. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes or overnight.
7. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350° F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
8. Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, form the dough into balls of about 1 to 1 ½ Tablespoons and place 2 inches apart on the lined cookie sheets.
9. Bake one tray at a time, on the middle rack for 9-11 minutes or until the tops look just set.
10. Remove from the oven and cool fully on the cookie tray. Enjoy!
*Recipe courtesy of Just So Tasty
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.