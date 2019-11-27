Whether downtown or near the Red River, holiday festivities were in full swing Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Wahpeton.
The evening included the first night of Holiday Lane in Chahinkapa Park and the 6 p.m. lighting of the Wahpeton Christmas Tree. Twin Towns Area residents and visitors filled the Heritage Square plaza to view the tree, provided to Wahpeton by Landmark Landscaping Inc. of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“I’m looking forward to staying in town and not having to travel any place,” Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale said.
Mayor Dale and Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries were among the city officials attending the tree lighting ceremony.
“I think it’s been a very successful year with all of our 150th anniversary events,” Dale said. “There’s a lot of other, big picture things going on that are in motion and will be positive for the city.”
Jane Priebe, Wahpeton, said the ceremony was a great evening. She was impressed by this year’s tree and the attending crowd.
“I’m looking forward to getting together with family and friends. It’s been a great year,” Priebe said.
Holiday Lane, located along Laura Hughes Drive in Chahinkapa Park, opens at dusk every evening this Christmas season. A free, public lights attraction, Holiday Lane is open through Tuesday, Dec. 31. This year marks Holiday Lane’s second Christmas season on display.
Drivers are reminded that Laura Hughes Drive is a one-way street. Holiday Lane’s entrance is the intersection of Second Street North and Seventh Avenue North.
“Thanks for 150 Years,” the last of Wahpeton’s four sesquicentennial celebration weekends, begins Friday, Nov. 29. It lasts through Saturday, Nov. 30.
Friday’s events include free rides on the Prairie Rose Carousel from 4-6 p.m.; the Holiday Lights Parade through Chahinkapa Park at 6 p.m. and an approximately 7 p.m. fireworks display at John Randall Field.
Saturday’s events include the 150th Celebration reception, a free admission ceremony from 5-8 p.m. at the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N. It will include free hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, a vendor fair, prize drawings and music by the Soggy Bottom Science Boys.
“Pages Ago,” at 521 Dakota Ave., and the Red Door Art Gallery, 418 Dakota Ave., will also be open, offering visitors the opportunity to reminisce, view holiday-themed pieces and more. Pages Ago is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., while the Red Door Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wahpeton residents who might be inspired by Holiday Lane are invited to participate in the city’s holiday lighting contest. Residential lighting will be judged from Sunday, Dec. 1-Friday, Dec. 13, with three prize winners. Participants must email DeVries at chrisd@wahpeton.com or call him at 701-642-8448.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of this year’s Twin Towns Area holiday events.
