Following the Wahpeton Christmas Tree lighting, Holiday Lane will open for the season. Beginning at dusk nightly through Dec. 31, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton invites residents and visitors to experience more than just Christmas lights.
Visitors to Holiday Lane will once again be able to enter the attraction from Second Street North in Wahpeton. In addition to the lights, music and North Pole visitors, this year will include a photo booth.
The Twin Towns Area’s Christmas season officially launches Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Wahpeton.
Heritage Square Plaza, 500 Dakota Ave., will once again house the Wahpeton Christmas Tree. This year’s tree is again provided by Landmark Landscaping, Breckenridge, Minnesota. The tree will be the center of attention at a ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, climaxing with 6 p.m.’s official first lighting.
“We’ll have music from Tim Collins and hot chocolate from Hills 210 Cafe,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. “Visitors can enjoy Heritage Square’s Festival of Trees prior to the city tree’s lighting. There will be draw your attention, both before and after the lighting.”
“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there opening night and on Friday and Saturday evenings for the first three weekends of December,” DeVries said. “In addition to our lights, we’ll have Christmas music that you can listen to from your car radio while driving down Holiday Lane.”
This year, Wahpeton’s Christmas cheer also includes the first ever Light Up the Town Challenge. Businesses throughout the city are invited to spruce up their storefronts for a chance at being this year’s winner.
“We’re going to give them a plaque to display and, of course, they’ll have bragging rights all year round,” DeVries said about the eventual Light Up the Town winner. “You’re going to want to contact me, so I’ll have you on the list of challenge participants.
Light Up the Town judging begins Thursday, Dec. 1. A winner may be announced as soon as Monday, Dec. 5. The Light Up the Town challenge takes the place of Wahpeton’s previous home Christmas lights contest.
“Everyone likes to see lights and displays at Christmas. This is not just for businesses on Dakota Avenue. Any business can qualify,” DeVries said.