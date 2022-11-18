The Twin Towns Area’s Christmas season officially launches Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Wahpeton.

Heritage Square Plaza, 500 Dakota Ave., will once again house the Wahpeton Christmas Tree. This year’s tree is again provided by Landmark Landscaping, Breckenridge, Minnesota. The tree will be the center of attention at a ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, climaxing with 6 p.m.’s official first lighting.



