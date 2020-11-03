Holiday Shop at Home cancelled for 2020

The 13th annual Holiday Shop at Home, held in support of Richland-Wilkin Kinship and Twin Towns Area home businesses, has been cancelled.
Intended to take place Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Wahpeton Community Center, the event was called off out of concerns about being a possible super spreader event for COVID-19.
“We were in conversations with the health department and they strongly suggested we do not hold our event,” organizers informed participating vendors on Monday, Nov. 2. “The number of people allowed at a event in Richland County is no more than 50. With our vendors and help, we would only be allowed to have no more than 15 shoppers at one time.”
All checks that were mailed in will be returned as none were cashed. Organizers, including Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen, encourage vendors to post about their businesses and any deals at Holiday Shop at Home’s Facebook page, “13th Annual Holiday Shop at Home Event.”
“Please not that we may look into rescheduling this event later this winter or in spring, dependent on the future situation,” organizers continued.
Holiday Shop at Home is traditionally put on by the mother and daughter team of Gloria Matz and Jenn Hass. While the pair are regretful that Saturday’s event had to be cancelled, they’re also saying it was the responsible thing to do.
“We appreciate the community’s support for this event each year, but we needed to ensure everyone’s safety,” Hass said. “We encourage the community to continue donating.”
A total of 26 vendors were expected to take part in this year’s Holiday Shop at Home.
“We’re still going strong,” Matz said. “We’ve still had vendors anxious to come.”
Saying it was a hard decision to cancel Holiday Shop at Home, Christensen nevertheless stressed the necessity of doing so.
“I feel badly for the vendors,” she said. “We want to support our local home businesses as well as Kinship. Everybody’s just touched by the pandemic. We’re all in the same boat. We want to support each other the best we can.”
Kinship’s mission of creating mentor pairings between adults and youth continues on, Christensen said.
“There are matches being made and our mentors and mentored are going forward the best that they can,” she said.
January is National Mentoring Month. Look to Daily News for continued coverage of community events and outreach.
