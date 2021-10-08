Holiday Shop at Home once again in-person event

Holiday Shop at Home, held in support of Richland-Wilkin Kinship and regional at-home businesses, will once again be an in-person event.
The 14th Annual Holiday Shop at Home, which has free admission, will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Wahpeton Community Center. More than 20 vendors are expected to take part in the event, which has been designed to prioritize guest safety.
“We’re allowing for more space between vendors and more opportunities for visitors to spread out,” Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen said. “We’re going to have our vendors and tons of great silent auction items. Of course, 100 percent of our proceeds goes to Kinship.”
Holiday Shop at Home was among the regional activities affected in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Less than a week before the scheduled in-person gathering, organizers opted to avoid being a potential COVID-19 super-spreader event.
“We’re glad to be back. Someone who doesn’t want to go face the crowds of a different community is going to be comfortable here,” Christensen said.
Gloria Matz and daughter Jenn Hass have long held the responsibilities of putting together Holiday Shop at Home. It brings no shortage of joy for Matz.
“One of our vendors has estimated a part of this for more than 10 shows to date,” she said. “Several of our vendors have said Holiday Shop at Home is their favorite event of the season.”
While admission to Holiday Shop at Home is free, there will also be lunch available to purchase. Christensen is proud to bring back her famous wild rice soup, bread and the iced coffee bar.
“This is a fun way to get something for yourself, do your holiday shopping and benefit our kids. That’s what it’s always been about,” Christensen said.
Matz agreed, mentioning the recommendation to buy and send holiday gifts early due to concerns about supply chain issues.
“We appreciate everybody that comes, is a vendor or donates to the silent auction. For those who help during the event day and beyond, we really appreciate them. It’s been a rough year in every way, but we keep knowing the importance of Kinship,” Matz said.
The need for youth mentoring and other forms of support has not receded, Christensen said. She shared her thanks that Holiday Shop at Home is back.
“An event like this is a huge blessing for us,” Christensen said.
“One of our proudest abilities is being able to not keep any of the proceeds,” Matz said. “It all goes to the kids. That’s so nice. There’s such a good feeling when we can do that.”
Holiday Shop at Home participation opportunities are still available. To learn more, visit https://holidayshopathome.wordpress.com or email jennmatz@hotmail.com.
The Wahpeton Community Center is located at 304 Fifth St. S, Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.