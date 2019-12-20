Music, magic, comedy and cheer were in high supply Wednesday, Dec. 18 in Wahpeton.
“Home for Christmas,” the fifth annual edition of the touring “A Magical Medora Christmas,” played the Bremer Bank Theatre. Nearly 500 audience members, an almost full house, visited the Stern Cultural Center on North Dakota State College of Science’s campus.
“It is because of loving and supportive people such as yourselves that we are able to take the Magical Medora Christmas show on the road,” the cast stated in the event program. “It brings us so much joy to share this magical Medora show with you this holiday season.”
The evening’s ensemble included producer and host Bill Sorensen, “Queen of the West” Emily Walter, singer-actor Job Christenson, bandleader Chad Willow, singer Kim Willow, singer-musician Travis Smith and author-historian Rolf Sletten.
“Medora is famous for its summer romances that last past the summer,” Sorensen said, referring to Walter and Sletten, as well as the Willows.
Sorensen’s home in Medora was recreated on the Bremer Bank Theatre stage. It was the setting for “Home for Christmas,” which gave the audience an idea of what rehearsals among Sorensen and his friends looks like.
While no two Magical Medora Christmas shows have been the same since the tours began in 2015, there are a few common threads.
Sorensen and Chad Willow traded jokes about the latter’s fondness for the banjo (and the former’s disdain for it). Walter’s eye-catching gowns and passionate singing once again impressed the audience. Kim Willow and Smith, who joined the tour this year, had equal chances to make names for themselves.
The familiarity wasn’t lost on Christenson, who bantered with Sorensen about his shift to a more rock ’n’ roll style of singing.
“It’s a little more Justin Timberlake … a little more Bruno Mars … a little more Justin Bieber,” Christenson said as the audience laughed.
Christenson’s solos included “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The evening also included “White Christmas” by Smith, “All Is Well” by Kim Willow and “From a Distance” by Walter. The latter song included special, holiday-centric lyrics.
“From a distance, the world sings ‘Silent Night,’ like a soft embracing psalm,” Walter sang. “From a distance, the words sound sweet and clear, and all is bright and calm.”
Don and Mary Madison, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, have been married for 48 years. They’ve also made 40 visits to Medora, North Dakota.
“I went out as a child, before they had the interstate,” Mary Madison said. “The roads were gravel. We stayed as a family — there were eight kids and mom and dad. The hotels and motels were very, very primitive. It has changed quite a bit.”
The Medora Musical, performed nightly each summer at the 2,900-seat Burning Hills Amphitheatre, has long been a favorite of the Madisons. They shared facts about the show, like how there’s never been a sold-out performance. Thanks to the outdoor venue, there has been numerous standing room only performances.
Supported by the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, the Medora Musical was first performed in 1965. The next season of 100 performances only begins Saturday, May 30 in Medora.
“It’s our first time seeing the (touring) show in Wahpeton,” Mary Madison said.
“We’re just hoping to see good music tonight,” Don Madison said.
“That’s what it is,” Mary Madison continued.
“Home for Christmas,” which has been performed in four states, concludes Sunday, Dec. 22 with two shows in Bismarck.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of local Christmas events.
