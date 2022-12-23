Home is where the heart is for Rempfer

Eric Rempfer’s visits home aren’t just limited to Christmas. He and his family, including wife Kristen, have been around to enjoy the southern Red River Valley’s golfing, deer hunting and fishing opportunities.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Weather permitting, many past and present Twin Towns Area residents are making or hosting a homecoming this Christmas season. Lt. Col. Eric Rempfer, U.S. Army, is among the people who made it back to the Red River Valley.

Rempfer, 40, moved to Wahpeton when he was in the fourth grade. A 2001 graduate of Wahpeton High School, he studied political science at North Dakota State University before beginning his military career.

Rempfer, seen in 2011, enjoys talking with youth about his military career and what their own opportunities and interests are. Regardless of age group, gratitude for Rempfer and the military as a whole is common.


