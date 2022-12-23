Home is where the heart is for Rempfer

Weather permitting, many past and present Twin Towns Area residents are making or hosting a homecoming this Christmas season. Lt. Col. Eric Rempfer, U.S. Army, is among the people who made it back to the Red River Valley.
Rempfer, 40, moved to Wahpeton when he was in the fourth grade. A 2001 graduate of Wahpeton High School, he studied political science at North Dakota State University before beginning his military career.
“I was just boppin’ through the union one day and happened to talk to the recruiter. Serving in the Army seemed like a good way to fit my talents in. This actually happened in August 2001, when I was having these conversations,” Rempfer said.
Rempfer’s scholarship was secured, and he had completed the necessary paperwork, exactly on Sept. 11, 2001. The 9/11 tragedy changed the character of Rempfer’s service, he said, but not his sense of duty.
“I had made the decision to go in before 9/11, to try four years and see what I thought,” Rempfer said. “I knew I was going to deploy, I knew I was going to have a job that was a lot different than I thought it was going to be. It’s worked out pretty well so far.”
Rempfer’s military career includes a deployment for combat in Afghanistan. He was a company commander, in charge of 150 soldiers.
“We were an aviation company, so we had responsibilities to care for and conduct the operations of about 500 helicopters in an entire region of Afghanistan. I had the staff that did all of the logistics and planning. It was a lot of people to care for. If we went outside the wire, it was on our helicopters to get materials or people from one place to another. Occasionally, we had pilots go as escorts for ground forces into combat. But a lot of our mission was logistics, getting things from one place to another,” Rempfer said.
The mission in Afghanistan relied on technology and communication. Rempfer is proud of the individuals he worked with. While not all soldiers were able to safely return home, there is a sense of accomplishment.
“I was very fortunate in that I didn’t see a lot of the action and injuries that a lot of other people did,” Rempfer said. “My transition (after deployment) was probably a lot easier than a lot of other people have had to go through. I feel pretty privileged in that way.”
Rempfer is proud of the close ties he’s kept with the Twin Towns Area. He tries to return home for Christmas at least every other year. Many visits include Rempfer training at Greenquist Academy, Breckenridge, Minnesota. It was there that Rempfer learned taekwondo in his youth, and he’s never stopped feeling affection and pride for the schooling.
“I’m just a high school nerd who grew up and found a place to be a nerd in the Army,” said Rempfer, also a former captain of Wahpeton High School’s debate team. “It’s worked out so far.”
Rempfer’s visits home aren’t just limited to Christmas. He and his family have been around to enjoy the southern Red River Valley’s golfing, deer hunting and fishing opportunities. A father of three, Rempfer raises daughter Rosemary, 6, and stepdaughters Lucy Mach, 11, and Olivia Mach, 14, with wife Kristen.
“My daughter loves coming back. She asks at least once a month about coming back her to see grandma and grandpa. This is my stepdaughters’ and my wife’s first time here during the winter. They’re from Virginia, so we’ll see how these southerners cope up here. We brought them back to a real winter this time,” Rempfer said.
Rempfer enjoys talking with youth about his military career and what their own opportunities and interests are. Kids are especially curious, asking things like “Did you do ____?” or “Have you done ____?” Adults tend to want to hear more of story. Regardless of age group, gratitude for Rempfer and the military as a whole is common.
“Just going out in uniform, I’ll get a lot of ‘Thank you for your service,’” he said. “The way I’ve chosen to respond to that is, ‘It’s my privilege.’ It’s something that increasingly few Americans are qualified to do, because of various health or personal reasons. I happen to be blessed this way and I’m happy to serve, especially at a time when Americans are so appreciative and considerate of it. It’s a wonderful time to have a purpose as I serve and it’s been one of the great joys of my life.”
By his own admission, Rempfer probably has “a lot of deep Army nerdery.” After his deployment, he switched careers from air defense to the Pentagon. Rempfer is currently a strategic intelligence officer for the Defense Intelligence Agency.
“Even at lower ranks, we’re going to be advising pretty senior decision makers and policy makers,” he said.
Coming home is a special experience for Rempfer, whether he’s seeing dad Brian in the Twin Towns Area or mom Sue Krueger in Bemidji, Minnesota.
“It’s its own present,” Rempfer said. “I feel like I get to be present with my own kids, showing them parts of how I grew up. There’s no place like home, and this is still home.”