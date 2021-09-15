Homeowner confronts intruder in Breckenridge

On Monday, Sept. 13, at 12:49 a.m., the Breckenridge Police Department responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Mendenhall Avenue for a report of a break-in. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Wahpeton Police Department responded to assist.
Officers learned that at least one individual gained entry into the home and was confronted by the homeowner, Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said in a release. The suspect then fled from the home and is still at large. This incident is under investigation and therefore no further information can be released at this time, the release stated.
“This incident is especially concerning, because the suspect gained access into the home through forced entry,” Karlgaard said. “Although the police department has officers on duty and patrolling 24 hours a day, I recommend residents to take measures to protect yourselves and your property from criminals such as this.”
Karlgaard offered these tips to residents to protect their property:
• Alarm systems greatly assist law enforcement with fast notification of an incident.
• Surveillance cameras help with gathering evidence that can be used to identify and prosecute the individuals(s) as well as alerting you if you are not at home.
• Keeping the exterior of your home well-lit or using motion lights can also be a deterrent.
• Lastly, if you are going to be away from home for a period of time, make preparations for someone to check on your home and keep it in the same condition as when you are there, such as keeping your lawn mowed, your driveway cleared from snow, and your mail picked up.
“These are simply recommendations for every resident. I would also ask that you report any suspicious activity to the Police Department immediately for us to investigate,” Karlgaard said.
“I would like to thank the Wahpeton Police Department and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office for their immediate response and assistance with this incident. I want to assure everyone that we are actively investigating this break-in to bring the individual(s) to justice quickly,” Karlgaard said.
