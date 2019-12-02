Homicidal violence believed to have killed man in Wahpeton

A male suspect is being held in the Richland County Jail in connection with a homicidal violence-related death.
The suspect, 61, was arrested when Wahpeton police officers developed probable cause to believe the death occurred as a result of homicidal violence inflicted on him. The suspect was not presently identified further as of midday Monday, Dec. 2 because he has not yet been formally charged with a crime.
Wahpeton officers responded at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 to a report of an unattended death at an apartment in the 700 block, Sixth Street South in Wahpeton.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Oscar Charles Bynaum, 42, deceased in a bedroom. Bynaum was a resident of the apartment.
The suspect, according to the Wahpeton Police Department, was a resident of the apartment. He was present at the apartment when officers arrived.
“Criminal charges against the suspect are pending,” the department stated.
In addition to the Wahpeton Police Department, the case is being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The suspect is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 in Richland County District Court.
