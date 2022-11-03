Honoring those who have served
Buy Now

The Wilkin County Honor Guard presented the colors at the Breckenridge High School Veterans Day in 2021.  

 Daily News file photo

Each year we have the opportunity to honor those who have served in the U.S. Military. While most honor these veterans daily, Veterans Day gives us the chance each November to commemorate the folks who answered the call to serve this country.

As in years past, Breckenridge Public Schools will host a patriotic Veterans Day program in the High School Gymnasium at 9 a.m., however, the doors open at 8:30 a.m on Friday, Nov. 11. After the program, veterans and community members are invited to a reception where light refreshments will be served.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 