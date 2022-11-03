Honoring those who have served

Each year we have the opportunity to honor those who have served in the U.S. Military. While most honor these veterans daily, Veterans Day gives us the chance each November to commemorate the folks who answered the call to serve this country.
As in years past, Breckenridge Public Schools will host a patriotic Veterans Day program in the High School Gymnasium at 9 a.m., however, the doors open at 8:30 a.m on Friday, Nov. 11. After the program, veterans and community members are invited to a reception where light refreshments will be served.
According to Breckenridge American Legion Post Commander Gary Fox, the American Legion will be involved by carrying the flags.
This year, Bradley D. Olson will be the featured guest speaker. Olson is a retired Command Sergeant Major of the Minnesota Recruiting and Retention Battalion.
First deployed in 1990, Olson served his last deployment with Operation New Dawn in 2011. Afterwards, he went on to work as the Human Resources Manning Branch Chief with the Minnesota National Guard, retiring recently with 30 years of dedicated service under his belt.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.