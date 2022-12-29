“Hope for Hodges,” a fundraiser for cancer patient Trista Hodges, will be held from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Wahpeton Event Center.
The event’s cornerstone activity is Purse Bingo. Packets of 20 bingo cards are selling for $30, with additional packets available for $20. There are 300 seats available.
“Winners will choose purses from designers including Michael Korn, Kate Spade, Coach and Saks,” said Tara Klostreich, one of Hodges’ sisters and also an event co-organizer.
In addition to Purse Bingo, Hope for Hodges will include a dinner of tacos in a bag and bars, available to guests for the cost of a freewill donation. There will also be a bake sale, a silent auction, 50/50 raffles and sales of the tickets for a gun raffle that will take place after all tickets are sold or March 31, 2023, whichever comes first. The gun raffle has a total of 1,000 tickets available. For the later activities, a guest does not need to be present to be declared the winner.
“All people are welcome to Hope for Hodges,” Klostreich said. “This is not an age-restricted event.”
Trista Hodges’ family includes husband Kurt, sons Connor Willprecht and Zachary Hodges, stepdaughter Alyssa Hodges, daughter-in-law Kaylie Willprecht and grandchildren Sawyer and Aubriella.
“Our goal is to have Trista there at the benefit, but things do change. We do not positively know that she will be able to attend,” Klostreich said.
Hope for Hodges will take place less than two months after Trista’s cancer story began. Event information explains how quickly things have progressed.
“On Monday, Nov. 28, after weeks of back pain, Trista went to her chiropractor, who felt an abnormality on her back,” a poster states. “She later saw her medical doctor, who ordered a chest x-ray and found a large lung mass. The next morning, she had a PET scan that confirmed our fears.”
Hodges has been diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer with liver, skeletal, femoral neck (hip area), sacrum and multiple axial skeleton metastasis. Hope for Hodges is being held to help defray Trista Hodges’ medical expenses and to allow Kurt Hodges to be with her during her journey.
“She’s excited and grateful for this event,” Klostreich said. “She is in a lot of pain and we have not yet figured out how to get that under control. I would say that 90% of the time, she has a good attitude. She is at peace with what’s to come, probably more so than most of us in the family.”
Hope for Hodges organizers have been greatly impressed with the “absolutely amazing” Twin Towns Area.
“I’ve been asked many times why I’m still in Wahpeton-Breckenridge, and I have said many times, it’s because of the generosity of the community. When it touches me personally, it’s even more uplifting. I feel much gratitude. I’m very grateful for what this community is all about and how it has reached out,” Klostreich said.
People who cannot attend Hope for Hodges but want to make a donation can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page for Trista Hodges, visiting any First Community Credit Union branch or paying Kurt Hodges through Venmo.
Opportunities remain for taking part in Hope for Hodges’ silent auction. For more information, please contact Tara at 701-640-5072, Stefani at 701-640-4471, Tertia at 701-640-4856 or Jaclyn at 701-640-1916.
The Wahpeton Event Center is located at 995 21st Ave. N.