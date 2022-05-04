Gene and Brenda Sauvageau will get to stay in their home, at least for now.
The couple are residents of the St. Benedict community near Horace, North Dakota. On April 28, 2022, the North Dakota Supreme Court granted the Sauvageaus’ attorneys’ request for a writ that currently prevents the couple from being evicted from their home of 40 years.
Attorneys Cash Aaland and Al Baker acted took action against the Cass County Joint Water Resource District (CCJWRD) and the Metro Flood Diversion Authority. Determining the fate of the Sauvageaus’ property is the latest turn in the longstanding litigation over the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion.
“(The court) agreed that it was unlawful for the Diversion Authority to use quick take eminent domain to take more than an easement, that it was unlawful for the CCJWRD to attempt to take the Sauvageaus’ residence, evict them and then demolish their home in this manner,” Aaland said.
While the Sauvageaus remain in their home, their attorneys will challenge the lawfulness of the use of eminent domain for the FM Diversion, Aaland said.
“Even if we should fail in that argument, the Sauvageaus will remain in their home until a jury can determine the fair market value,” Aaland said. “I expect that trial will not happen before next year.”
Jodi Smith, the Diversion Authority’s director of lands and compliance, said the court recognized and addressed the two eminent domain procedures available to CCJWRD when acquiring property interests needed for the project. They are standard eminent domain procedures and “quick take” procedures. The CCJWRD, Smith said, unanimously voted Wednesday, May 4, to acquire the Sauvageau property by means of standard eminent domain.
“While the court recognized that CCJWRD has the authority to acquire permanent easements for the project using both standard and ‘quick take’ procedures, it determined that under the particular circumstances presented with the Sauvageau property, where the project will impact the entirety of their land, as well as their home and access road, standard eminent domain procedures available under North Dakota law should be used to acquire fee title (rather than ‘quick take’ procedures to acquire a permanent easement),” Smith said.
Eminent domain, Aaland said, is the power of the government to take a person’s real property against the person’s wishes. In most cases, the law requires the government to commence a lawsuit and seek legal authority from a court to take the property and the landowner has the right to challenge the amount of money the government pays for the property, as well as if the government is acting lawfully or is even entitled to condemn the property. The government takes the property and the landowner loses the right to possess the property only after a jury determines what the fair value of the property is and what the government must pay the landowner.
Quick take, Aaland said, is a process where the government can take immediate possession of an easement or right of way by simply depositing with a court the amount of money the government deems the fair value for the property. It does not involve a judge’s determination of what is proper or lawful, not a jury’s determination of what is a property’s fair value. Quick take is authorized in limited situations involving easements and only easements, Aaland said.
The F-M Diversion Authority has announced in its property rights acquisition manual that it will use quick take to obtain the all the property required for the FM Diversion channel, high hazard dam and 50-square-mile reservoir,” Aaland said. “That would include residences, farm lands and flowage easements. CCJWRD is the entity acquiring the property interests in North Dakota for the FM Diversion.”
Smith and Aaland’s accounts of the district’s attempts to acquire the Sauvageaus’ property and other properties differ.
“From the outset of this matter, the CCJWRD has offered to pay the Sauvageaus the full value of their property as determined by an independent appraiser, and those funds were deposited with the court,” Smith said. “While the parties have differing opinions as to the value of the property acquired, the CCJWRD has applied the same legal principles to all impacted properties, to include the opportunity for negotiations as well as access to mitigation programs and relocation assistance.”
In October 2021, Aaland said, CCJWRD deposited into court a dollar amount it claimed was the value of the Sauvageau home. He said it was a mere fraction of the rural property’s actual fair market value.
“CCJWRD then served the Sauvageaus notice to vacate their rural home of 40 years by March 15,” Aaland said. “The Sauvageaus learned that their home, shop/barn and outbuildings were on a demolition list. Thereafter, the Diversion Authority’s demolition contractor drove into their yard, identified himself and told them he was there to size up the demolition job.”
Smith said the matter will go back to the district court.
“In the meantime, the CCJWRD will continue to negotiate with the Sauvageaus in hopes the parties can resolve the matter,” she said.
Aaland called the potential quick take situation unlawful but typical.
“(It is typical) of the heavy-booted approach the FM Diversion leaders have taken toward every landowner, other than the 40 residents of the private Oxbow golf course community,” he said. “This is the second time the North Dakota Supreme Court has determined that the FM Diversion Authority is violating property owners’ rights. The first time involved the Diversion Authority violating the rights of Richland County landowners by unlawfully entering their property, including mine.”
