Horses visit St. Francis nursing home

Residents at the CHI St. Francis nursing home in Breckenridge, Minnesota enjoyed a Sunday afternoon with visitation from two horses, Shay and Notch.
Since the novel coronavirus pandemic reached the doors of nursing homes across the nation, they have had to shut their doors from outside visitors such as loved ones, limit personnel and cancel nearly all social gatherings. A complete ban of loved ones, traditional bingo and religious services has been a large upset inside the homes.
For this reason, Darlene Lindsey, quality life lead at the nursing home, called former St. Francis employee Inka Britten to bring her horses in for an afternoon specialty and enjoyment.
“The residents really loved the horses visiting them. I think it was really highlighted and just such a big deal,” Lindsey said. “One individual cried because they were so happy.”
Britten and Madison Kjar brought two horses for the residents to peer outside of their windows while residents are social distancing.
“It’s something the residents can enjoy while they are remaining in their room even though they aren’t touching them,” Lindsey said. Residents whose room’s windows did not have visibility of the horses wore face masks and went to the windows in the living area.
Lindsey explained that she and the workers are more in-tune and aware of resident’s mental health and so they are doing more activities for the residents to engage in. With the weather warming residents are spending more time in the courtyard and also have begun gardening.
“It’s kind of fun. Times are tough and everything, but the teamwork of our people and of the people of the community has been really special with doing just amazing things to brighten their days,” Lindsey said. “In light of what we are going through, it’s truly amazing that the community is thinking of us and thinking of what they can do.”
