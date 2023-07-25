Hot and potentially hazardous weather this week

Hot weather often inspires people to enjoy recreation spots like the Chahinkapa Swimming Pool in Wahpeton. The weather also serves as a reminder about protecting against heat-related illness while staying cool and safe.
Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, are part of a region forecast to experience hot and potentially hazardous weather over the week of Thursday, July 27.
While rainfall was limited Tuesday, July 25 in the Twin Towns Area, there was still the potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms. The early forecast from the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota, included hail of up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.
The early forecast for the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26 included the likelihood of isolated severe thunderstorms across the nine-county region.
“The best chances (will occur) west of the Red River,” NWS stated. “The main impacts will be hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph.”
Richland and Wilkin counties received some attention early in the week, when the midweek forecast indicated temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The forecast has since been revised, but sunny and hot conditions were expected to alternate with wet and hot weather.
“A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m.,” forecast.weather.gov initially stated for Thursday. “Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. New rainfall amounts of less than a 10th of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”
Shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday, weather.com was forecasting an afternoon high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit in Wahpeton, with potential to 97 degrees in the late afternoon.
Hot weather often inspires people to enjoy recreation spots like the Chahinkapa Swimming Pool in Wahpeton or the Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota. It also serves as a reminder about protecting against heat-related illness while staying cool and safe.
“High temperatures kill hundreds of people every year. Heat-related deaths and illness are preventable, yet more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States,” the National Center for Environmental Health (NCEH) stated.
The main factors affecting how a body cools itself during extremely hot weather are high humidity and personal factors.
“When the humidity is high, sweat won’t evaporate as quickly. This keeps your body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to,” NCEH stated. “Age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use all can play a role in whether a person can cool off enough in very hot weather.”
People with the highest risks for heat-related deaths and illnesses include anyone age 65 and older, anyone age 2 and younger or anyone with a chronic disease or mental illness.
There are several protective actions that can be taken during a heat event. They include staying in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can and not relying on a fan as a main cooling device.
“Drink more water than usual, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Check on friends and neighbors and have someone check on you. Never leave children or pets in cars,” NCEH stated.