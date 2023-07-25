Hot and potentially hazardous weather this week

Hot weather often inspires people to enjoy recreation spots like the Chahinkapa Swimming Pool in Wahpeton. The weather also serves as a reminder about protecting against heat-related illness while staying cool and safe.

 Frank Stanko

Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, are part of a region forecast to experience hot and potentially hazardous weather over the week of Thursday, July 27.

While rainfall was limited Tuesday, July 25 in the Twin Towns Area, there was still the potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms. The early forecast from the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota, included hail of up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

The main factors affecting how a body cools itself during extremely hot weather are high humidity and personal factors. Enjoying cool water can help.
Besides taking a dip, people can stay cool by utilizing air conditioning or drinking more than plenty of water.


