Hot careers, cool programs and dancing flames

Students weren’t the only ones recently introduced to hot careers and cool programs by North Dakota State College of Science.
The 13th annual Career Awareness Seminar was held June 14-17 in Wahpeton. Each year, approximately 30 teachers, counselors and administrators have the chance to experience new and emerging technologies in transportation, construction, manufacturing, agriculture and health care.
“It all comes back to building the theories so you can understand why,” outgoing NDSCS Vice President of Academics Harvey Link said. “Any of our faculty will tell you: if you don’t know how the theory works, then you don’t know how the machine works.”
Numerous examples of advanced technology were demonstrated for visitors as well as NDSCS leaders. Link, incoming Vice President of Academics Ken Kompelien and Enrollment Services Specialist Jim Johnson saw faculty and partnerships at work.
“We want to get them ready for when they go out on their jobs,” said Jeff Kukert, an associate professor and chair of NDSCS’ heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration technology program.
Still, there were opportunities for fun. Kukert and colleague Mark Wood showed off a Rubens’ tube. Introduced to NDSCS by curious students, the tube uses flames generated by propane gas to visually represent acoustic tones.
“On the end, we have a speaker,” Kukert said. “We push the air against a diaphragm, in this case a rubber glove. Depending on the tone, it changes the amount of gas that goes into (holes in the tube) and makes the flames go up and down.”
Ivan Maas, associate electrical technology professor and chair of NDSCS’ building systems department, teamed up with instructor Zach Sheeley to help seminar visitors understand a concept: “How does a single-bulb switch work?”
“The idea is selling the hands-on, real world environment,” Maas said. “We’re giving a little flavor of putting building systems together.”
Over in NDSCS’ precision machining technology lab, which continues to grow thanks to a partnership with HAAS Automation, program chair Steve Johnson and associate professor Lincoln Thompson had no shortage of relatable examples. A chance comment about advanced dentistry allowed Johnson to explain how precision machining technology benefits everyday people.
“We’ve learned a lot today and this week about all of the job opportunities that are available to students,” said Lisa Metzger, a career advisor at Fargo North High School. “It’s amazing, all of the real world demonstrations we’ve seen this week. It also gives me a sense of what’s available and what I can share with students.”
Link, who’s retiring from NDSCS after 43 years, shared his pride that the Career Awareness Seminar will endure. He was also praised for setting in motion an enduring event and partnerships.
“It’s not just the machinery, we’re selling the career,” Johnson said. “It’s a real gem that we have for North Dakota, this lab and this program, the only one in the state. This is a much-needed thing which creates high demand for our students. It takes students with skills.”
