House a total loss in Fairmount fire

A Sunday morning house fire in Fairmount, N.D., is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported but a house is considered a total loss following a morning fire Sunday, Jan. 19 in Fairmount, North Dakota.

The fire occurred at approximately 8:10 a.m. at 9725 179th Ave. SE in rural Fairmount. Nobody was home when the fire started, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated. A nearby outbuilding caught fire and is also considered a total loss.

Responding at the scene were the sheriff’s office, fire departments from Fairmount, Hankinson, Great Bend and Mantador, North Dakota, Hankinson Ambulance and the Richland County Emergency Manager.

The fire is under investigation by the North Dakota State Fire Marshal.

Tags

Load comments