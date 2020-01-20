House a total loss in Fairmount fire

No injuries were reported but a house is considered a total loss following a morning fire Sunday, Jan. 19 in Fairmount, North Dakota.
The fire occurred at approximately 8:10 a.m. at 9725 179th Ave. SE in rural Fairmount. Nobody was home when the fire started, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated. A nearby outbuilding caught fire and is also considered a total loss.
Responding at the scene were the sheriff’s office, fire departments from Fairmount, Hankinson, Great Bend and Mantador, North Dakota, Hankinson Ambulance and the Richland County Emergency Manager.
The fire is under investigation by the North Dakota State Fire Marshal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.