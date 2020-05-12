In an effort to reduce youths’ ability to buy tobacco, tobacco products, electronic delivery devices, and nicotine products, Minnesota House of Representatives have passed a statewide Tobacco 21 bill on Saturday, May 9, with a bipartisan vote. This bill raises the state tobacco sale age from 18 to 21 and is meant to help reduce access to tobacco products.
“Thanks to bipartisan leaders, today (Saturday) we took an important step toward achieving our goal of building a smoke-free generation in Minnesota,” Molly Moilanen, vice president at ClearWay MinnesotaSM and Co-Chair of Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation, said. “Tobacco 21 will reduce youth tobacco use, protect lung health and save lives. We are grateful to the Minnesota House for passing this critical bill and urge the Minnesota Senate to pass it next week.”
Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina), who sponsored the House bill, said that teen vaping rates are at astronomical levels and have nearly erased the two decades of progress in limiting tobacco use. Increasing the legal purchasing age can interrupt the skyrocketed use, nearly 95 percent of addicted smokers started before the age of 21, Edelson explained.
According to Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation, youth nicotine use harms the developing brain and can prime youth for addiction to cigarettes and other substances. From 2016 to 2019, e-cigarette use continued to climb and nearly doubled among eighth-graders.
The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey found that more than a quarter of 11th graders and more than 1 in 10 eighth-graders used e-cigarettes in the past month.
Tobacco 21 became federal law last December, but promoters of the state bill say it is needed for compliance and enforcement. The bill now moves to the Senate, where its companion legislation has been introduced by Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).
The House bill would make selling or giving tobacco to an underage person a misdemeanor for the first violation. A first violation would result in a $300 penalty, a second violation would cost $600 and later violations within 36 months of the initial violation would cost $1,000, according to Sessions Daily.
“According to research, we know that policy changes are the most effective way to reduce tobacco use. We know that the best way to reduce the harm of tobacco is to prevent our youth from starting. By raising the purchase age to 21, we can prevent youth tobacco use and save lives in our community,” Wilkin County Public Health Educator and We Care Coalition Coordinator Ashley Wiertzema said.
Wilkin County passed a T21 ordinance in June 2019 and went into effect September 2019. 1. The initiative was brought to the county board by Wilkin County Public Health, the county’s We Care Coalition and Partnership4Health. The city of Breckenridge followed suit shortly after, passing the T21 ordnance in January 2020.
