Bismarck, ND – Dakota Resource Council, in conjunction with Dakota Rural Action and Farm Aid, have come together to give a one-time $500 emergency household relief payment for farmers and ranchers along with information to apply for further relief from other organizations. The funds have been provided by Farm Aid and applications will be accepted by Dakota Resource Council in North Dakota immediately. Funds for this relief effort are limited and will be given on a first come first serve basis and more funding is being pursued.
This application is for a grant of $500. Farmers and ranchers approved for the grant will understand that the money is to be used for household expenses, including medical bills and may not be used for professional expenses related to their farm or ranch operation.
This is one-time relief, with one award per family.
DRC member, Dr. Madaline Luke is grateful for the assistance going to our local producers, "DRC is very grateful for the support from Farm Aid so that we can help our smaller producers know that they have not been forgotten in these challenging times. We value our farmers and ranchers who try to work independently from corporate bosses and provide good, clean food."
How to Apply:
Applications can be submitted online by visiting dakotafarmrelief.com. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and reviewed weekly until funds run out. Preferred method for processing payments is direct deposit; checks will be cut weekly for payments not processed via direct deposit.
For more information, if you have any questions about this or other relief efforts or if you want to donate to the cause please contact Mary Swanson at 701-224-8587, farmrelief@drcinfo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.