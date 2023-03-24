Housing, industry advancements celebrated by Wahpeton CDC

Wahpeton had an extraordinary year when it came to construction of single family homes in 2022, Dale Rubish said Wednesday, March 22.
Rubish, president of the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation (WCDC), spoke at the corporation’s annual meeting. It was held at The Boiler Room in Wahpeton.
“Twenty-six homes were permitted and there were 151 lots receiving development agreements,” Rubish said.
Housing advancements was one of several significant events in 2022, guests were reminded. Others included Väderstad’s announcement of expanded United States operations headquartered in Wahpeton and WCCO Belting, Inc., becoming Continental AgriBusiness.
“They have transitioned from an exporting powerhouse in Wahpeton to an essential component of an international business,” Rubish said.
Due to lack of a quorum, election of WCDC board directors could not take place. Nevertheless, the meeting was well attended by folks including:
• Rubish, WCDC president and an employee of Otter Tail Power Company
• Damon DeVillers, a member of the WCDC executive board, also an employee of Interstate Engineering
• Brad Pauly, WCDC executive board and retired
• Chris DeVries, WCDC executive board and city of Wahpeton
Guests also included:
• Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht
• Richland County Commissioner Terry Goerger
• Southern Valley Economic Development Authority Executive Director Justin Neppl
• Wahpeton 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue, Nodak Insurance
• Wahpeton Planning Commissioner Ellis Hickel, Enbridge
• Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner Roger Jensen
• WCDC Board Director Craig Caspers
• WCDC Board Director Art Nelson, ComDel Innovation
• WCDC Board Director Rick Steckler, Bell Bank
The event was also attended by:
• North Dakota State College of Science Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer Lisa Karch, on behalf of President Dr. Rod Flanigan
• Tom Theta, director of operations at Väderstad
• Red River Valley & Western Railroad Vice President of Operations Kristin Nicholson
• Julie Rosenberg, regional administrator, Essentia Health
• Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe
• Dennis Miranowski, Wahpeton’s public works director
• former Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale
• former Wahpeton Mayor Jim Sturdevant
• Simone Sandberg, previously an attorney and municipal court judge
“The WCDC has a significant investment in land adjacent to the Highway 210 Bypass,” Rubish said. “In May 2022, we entered into a development agreement with the city of Wahpeton to invest up to $3 million of tax increment financing in regional improvements essential to site development.”
Those improvements include a sanitary sewer lift station, intersection improvements and roadway extensions, guests were reminded. The Homestead Addition development includes approximately 125 acres and prospective projects include commercial professional, multi-family and single family developments.
“Homestead has been a multi-year investment influenced by many variables. We will continue to seek out the best possible outcomes for the community and the WCDC in the next developmental steps,” Rubish said.
Local sales tax collections totaled $3.2 million in 2022, guests were reminded. This exceeded the previous record by more than 10%.
“Discussions of a community recreation and wellness center and reinvestment in critical infrastructure have transitioned from concepts to plans,” Rubish said. “The WCDC is uniquely positioned to play an important role in the growth and resiliency of our community for the next 50 years.”
As far as Rubish and others are concerned, it’s a matter of continued growth.
“The time, talent and commitment of our members is essential to building the momentum needed to take on the exceptional projects on the horizon,” Rubish said.