Housing is Richland County’s top need, Miller says

Competitive elections are a good thing, Perry Miller said.
Miller, who served as a Richland County Commissioner from 2002-2014, is one of three candidates running for two seats on the board of commissioners. The 59-year-old faces his friends, incumbent commissioners Tim Campbell and Dan Thompson.
“Uncontested elections aren’t really elections,” Miller said. “They don’t offer a choice to the voters. I think considering someone as fiscally conservative as myself is a choice the voters should have.”
The winning two candidates will be elected to serve four-year terms on the commission board. A five-member board, it’s completed by commissioners Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert.
“We have a lot of job openings here in Richland County, like so many places do,” Miller said. “If you talk to any of the local realtors, they’ll tell you houses are selling sometimes in one day after they get on the market.”
Housing is Richland County’s largest need according to Miller. A member of the county Job Development Authority, he’s seeking to create incentives for more housing and more residents.
“Coming here to work is great. I’d much rather have you come here to live and work in Richland County,” Miller said.
Absentee voting begins Thursday, Sept. 24 in North Dakota, Daily News previously reported. Richland County will also have voting centers on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“The one thing that people can count on from me is that I will always be accessible and I will always be accountable,” Miller said. “We may not agree, but I will always take time to listen to what you have to say.”
Earlier in 2020, Miller completed a four-year term with the Wahpeton city council. In 2018 and 2014, he unsuccessfully ran for the office of North Dakota District 25 senator.
“I tried twice in two close races, but that’s behind me. Anytime you have a contested election, someone has to come in second place. I’ve always enjoyed public service. My parents and siblings were people who served, volunteered to be in organizations,” Miller said.
A lifelong Richland County resident, Miller lived most of his life on the family farm in rural Wahpeton. One of four children, he subsequently raised a family of three with wife Denise. Miller’s political history also includes serving as a supervisor for Center Township, North Dakota.
“I understand the issues our rural residents face,” he said. “I’ve had to drive down many thousands of miles of wet township roads.”
Richland County has potential for a successful future, Miller said.
“I certainly don’t want us to be another Cass County. Some people look to the north and say, ‘If only we have what Fargo has.’ I don’t want that. I like the size of Richland County. I like the communities we have. I think we can improve on what we have.”
Should he be elected, Miller hopes to reach out to all cities in Richland County, attending council meetings and communicating about growth opportunities. He looks forward to doing the same with the North Dakota Legislature.
“The governor has appointed me to the Economic Development Foundation,” Miller said. “I have no problem working with the governor’s office or our legislators.”
In the interest of equal time for candidates, Daily News has extended invitations to Tim Campbell and Dan Thompson to share their campaign platforms and respond to any candidate’s claims.
Whether it’s himself, Campbell or Thompson who are elected, Miller said, the people of Richland County will be well-served.
“It’s about offering choice to the voters and looking to do something that I genuinely enjoy being a part of,” he said.
