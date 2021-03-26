Housing, marketing could work together if budget permits

The Breckenridge, Minnesota, Port Authority heard a presentation from Steve Dye, CEO of Off the Wall Advertising, at their Wednesday, March 24 meeting.
The port authority has been trying to educate themselves on advertising strategies, costs and who to market to, port authority Vice President Scott Nicholson said. In a September 2020 meeting, the group listened to Brian Meckler, of Meckler Marketing Consulting, talk about ways the city could boost its image.
Dye suggested ways Breckenridge could market to outsiders, like people looking to leave the cities. His company can do website design, videography and social media ads, all products the city could take advantage of, if they have the budget for it.
“The issue that we’ve got is budgetary. Right now, we’ve got a pretty small budget compared to what the marketing experts are telling us is needed for an effective campaign,” Nicholson said.
Through the presentations, Nicholson said the port authority is discovering how much thought and planning needs to go into a marketing campaign.
“We’re going to need to decide what our message is going to be, who our target market is and how we best pursue that,” Nicholson said. “So, we’re very early in the stages of this, but in my opinion, I would like to have a professional marketing strategy.”
Dye suggested the city start by doing a SWOT analysis, which includes identifying strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
“I think if you guys are serious about economic development, there are just some fundamental things you have to consider, being respectable, being in the game,” Dye said.
The port authority also discussed the upcoming Wilkin County Housing Summit, which will tentatively be held Tuesday, April 6. Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) Executive Director Justin Neppl said the Richland County Housing Summit held on March 18 was a success.
The meetings were initiated after the two counties learned last fall they would be receiving a combined $75 million settlement as compensation for the loss of tax base due to the FM Diversion project. Of that, $35 million will be paid out to the two counties in April, $21 million to Richland County and $14 million to Wilkin County.
Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth and others like Neppl have been pushing to use a portion of the initial settlement money on housing, a decision ultimately left up to the two county boards.
Right now, the Wilkin County commissioners are looking to spend $4-6 million on housing. Neppl said it is still up for discussion how the remainder of the money will be spent.
A housing and marketing push working in tandem could spell success, Neppl said. Barnesville, Minnesota, took on the tactic years earlier, selling cheap lots and running a marketing campaign targeted at Fargo-Moorhead.
“I would hope when everything settles down and we start putting budgets together that a portion of that will be managing a marketing component,” Neppl said.
But a marketing campaign can be a risky spend, Neppl said, because the return is not immediate.
“You have to be patient because it doesn’t just flip day one. It’s a year or two process investing and just trusting the process before you start seeing the real momentum building,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.