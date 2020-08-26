Three Wilkin County Board of Commissioners' seats will be on the ballot in November. One of those is Board Chair Lyle Hovland, who represents District 3.
Hovland is seeking re-election for another term after being on the board for nearly 20 years. He is running unopposed.
Twenty years ago, Hovland knew that there was going be an opening for the position. While Hovland doesn’t consider himself to be a politician, he thought that local governance is an area that you can influence to help the community.
“There will become a time where I think I will have had enough and maybe someone else will do it, but so far so good,” Hovland said. “There are issues that are still pressing.”
Hovland serves on numerous committees to represent Wilkin County residents, something he still enjoys. The Fargo-Moorhead Diversion project is one issue that has not been resolved yet and he continues to be part of the conversation.
Hovland grew up in the county and has spent his life as a farmer in rural Wilkin County, Minnesota. He said that as a long-time resident, having met so many people and residents serves as a great help when it comes to representing those individuals.
“The greatest part has been the interaction with people and hopefully go away feeling that I’ve made some difference or kept something in place that gives people a voice,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a new challenge and new territory for everyone in the county and while that presents challenges, Hovland believes the county has done a good job.
“Locally here I think we have followed the right guidance so far,” he said. “There are always things that you look at and think how that could have been done differently. But so far, I think we have kept our staff safe and public safe and have done the things that were needed to meet the crisis at that time. We will continue to do that.”
Hovland said that as a 20-year county board veteran running unopposed, he is grateful that that it may mean Wilkin County residents support him as District 3 Commissioner.
