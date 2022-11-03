How a Wahpeton woman finally got justice

In 1971, after nearly 40 years, Ruth Whipps lays eyes again upon the gangster who kidnapped her during a bank robbery in 1932.

 Photos courtesy Tracy Briggs/Forum Communications/Farmer-Globe archives

Editor's Note: By reader demand, and with permission from Forum Communications and its author, we are running this article on a long ago Twin Towns Area true crime story.

Ruth Whipps was used to standing out in the crowd. In the fall of 1932, the 46-year-old bookkeeper was the only woman who worked at Citizens National Bank in Wahpeton. The bank building still stands at 509 Dakota Ave.

Cashier S.H. Murray remembered pressing the alarm button almost as a reflex, but he got slugged by one of the robbers for doing so.
Alvin ‘Creepy’ Karpis started running with the Ma Barker gang when he was just 14. This is what he looked like around the time of the Citizens' National Bank robbery in Wahpeton.
Alvin ‘Old Creepy’ Karpis, around 1971 shortly after his release from prison. Karpis took up the guitar in 1946 and even played in a group at Alcatraz. While imprisoned in Washington State, he taught Charles Manson how to play.


