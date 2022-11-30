How can I comment on the Wahpeton Expansion Project?

The path of the proposed Wahpeton Expansion Project natural gas pipeline.

 Courtesy FERC

The public has until Tuesday, Dec. 27 to submit comments on the proposed Wahpeton Expansion Project natural gas pipeline. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) strongly encourages electronic filing of any comments, although mailed comments will be accepted.

FERC representatives hosted a Tuesday, Nov. 29 open house at Wahpeton City Hall. Representatives from WBI Energy, who will partner with Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. on the pipeline, also attended the open house.



Tags