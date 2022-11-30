How can I comment on the Wahpeton Expansion Project?

The public has until Tuesday, Dec. 27 to submit comments on the proposed Wahpeton Expansion Project natural gas pipeline. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) strongly encourages electronic filing of any comments, although mailed comments will be accepted.
FERC representatives hosted a Tuesday, Nov. 29 open house at Wahpeton City Hall. Representatives from WBI Energy, who will partner with Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. on the pipeline, also attended the open house.
The Wahpeton Expansion Project is expected to include a 60.5-mile, 12-inch diameter pipeline, Daily News previously reported. The pipeline would deliver 20.6 million cubic feet of natural gas each day from Mapleton, North Dakota, to Wahpeton, MDU stated in July 2021.
FERC has prepared a draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) for the Wahpeton Expansion Project. The DEIS is not a decision document.
“It presents commission staff’s independent analysis of the environmental issues for the commission to consider when addressing the merits of all ideas in this proceeding,” FERC stated. “Your comments should focus on the (DEIS)’s disclosure and discussion of potential environmental effects, measures to avoid or lessen environmental impacts, and the completeness of the submitted alternatives, information and analyses.”
Citizens are reminded that the proposed Wahpeton Expansion Project concerns a natural gas pipeline. It is not related to the proposed Midwest Carbon Express pipeline project.
The DEIS on the Wahpeton Expansion Project is only available electronically. It can be viewed and downloaded:
3. If you want to view other people’s comments, make sure you have the appropriate date range selected. For example, if you wanted to see comments submitted within the past week, as of Wednesday, Nov. 30, you would not see anything. Searching for comments submitted within the past month gives you three comments as of Nov. 30 and searching for comments submitted within the past year gives you 51 comments as of Nov. 30.
Here are the steps to submit your own comment online:
1. Visit ferc.gov and click on “FERC Online” on the left side of the homepage.
2. After clicking on FERC Online, click on overview under the FERC Online heading at the top of the page.
3. You now have information on how to use the eComment or eFiling features to file comments electronically and directly to the docket. The eComment feature is used for brief, text-only comments. The eFiling feature allows for providing comments in a variety of formats by attaching them as files with your submission.
4. “New eFiling users must first create an account by clicking on ‘eRegister,’” FERC stated. “If you are filing a comment on a particular project, please select ‘Comment on a Filing’ as the filing type.
Want to submit your comment by mail? Here’s how:
1. If you’re using the U.S. Postal Service, send your comment to
Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
888 First St., NE, Room 1A
Washington, DC 20426
2. If you’re using any other carrier such as UPS or FedEx, send to
Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
12225 Wilkins Avenue
Rockville, MD 20852
“Be sure to reference the project docket number, CP22-466-000, on your letter,” FERC stated.