How do Minnesota students feel?

Results of the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey (MSS) reveal alarming findings regarding feelings toward school and mental health.
The results were released Thursday, Oct. 17 by the Minnesota Department of Health. The MSS is administered every three years to fifth, eighth, ninth, and 11th-grade students to evaluate youth behaviors, including alcohol and drug use, violence, sexual activity, positive behaviors, and connection to family, school, and community.
The results show that fewer students feel engaged in school, believe their school provides a supportive place for learning, report good health, or feel safe. Additionally, data shows more students than ever are experiencing long-term mental health, behavioral or emotional problems.
“Our students are talking to us and we must listen,” said Minnesota Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker. “We must make sure that they feel supported, safe, and welcomed when they’re in the classroom so they can succeed academically. My fellow commissioners and I will be working with our school communities so we can better meet the needs of all of our students.”
The four major pillars of concerning data are health, safety, engagement, and support.
The 2019 MSS revealed 65 percent of surveyed students reported excellent or very good health. This number is down from 69 percent reported in 2016. However, smoking, alcohol use, sexual activity, and marijuana rates have fallen. Rates of long-term mental health or emotional problems have risen.
While smoking rates are down, vaping or the use of an e-cigarette has increased. One in four Minnesota 11th graders reporting using an e-cigarette in the last 30 days. That is a 54 percent increase from the 2016 survey. Nearly twice as many eighth-grade students reported the use of an e-cigarette in the past 30 days compared to 2016.
Reports of mental health, emotional or behavioral rates have increased for all grades and genders, but the increase is more pronounced among female students. Female students were nearly twice as likely as male students in all grades to report problems.
“Girls deserve to grow up seeing the boundless possibilities that lie before them, that so many are instead buried in stress and anxiety is unacceptable,” said Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “This survey shows that we need to continue to support efforts to bring mental health services to students at school, like the school-linked mental health program.”
Reports of suicide ideation has increased for all grade levels in the last six years. Twenty-percent of 11th-graders reported considering suicide in 2013, compared to 24 percent in 2019. Numbers in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) students are more staggering. Students of the LGBTQ community are three times more likely as heterosexual students to report seriously considering suicide and four times as likely to attempt suicide.
According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, in Minnesota, there are only 11 child and adolescent psychiatrists per 100,000 children below the age, well below the recommended numbers. There are no child and adolescent psychiatrists in Wilkin County, Minnesota.
In 2016, 90 percent of students reported feeling safe at home, school, in their neighborhood and going to and from school. In 2019, that number dropped to 87 percent. Bullying and harassment have increased for fifth, eighth, and ninth-graders, while it has decreased slightly for 11th-graders. Cyberbullying rates have remained relatively the same between 2016 and 2019.
Students report decreased engagement in school in 2019 compared to 2016. This year showed that 73 percent of students feel highly engaged whereas, in 2016, 78 percent of students reported high engagement.
Seventy-one percent of students believe their school provides a supportive place for learning in 2019. Whereas in 2016, 75 percent of students believed their school provided a supportive place for learning.
The survey is administered through a partnership of participating schools and the Minnesota departments of education, health, human services and public safety.
The MSS is optional for school districts to take part in and students have the option to decline participation. More than 170,000 students participated in the 2019 survey.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
