‘How do we inspire a new generation of leaders?’

Nearly 40 people met Thursday, Aug. 31, in Breckenridge, Minn., for a bipartisan discussion on how to inspire a new generation of leaders. From left, Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer, Wilkin County Commissioner Jonathan Green, Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson, Breckenridge School Board Chairman Brett Johnson and host Jeff Hart.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Currently, one out of every nine people is Wilkin County, Minnesota, is needed to serve in local government leadership positions in order for every aspect of local government to be at its most efficiency.

Nearly half of the nine-county Minnesota region served by West Central Initiative (WCI) is considered “leadership distressed,” WCI stated. The biggest challenge is getting involved, according to Ben Schierer, mayor of Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

‘How do we inspire a new generation of leaders?’

Host Jeff Hart and a pair of former Wilkin County, Minn., commissioners, Neal Folstad and Stephanie Miranowski.


Tags