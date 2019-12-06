How the response to the 2020 census can help Minnesota

The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners met with U.S. Census Bureau’s West-Central Minnesota Partnership Specialist Vicki Clayton on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to bring awareness to the importance of Minnesota residents participating in the 2020 Census data collection.
Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau tallies the number of people living in the country. Determining this number is widely significant for individual states. The census ensures that each state is allocated the correct number of representatives in government and equitable funding.
Representation in the federal government is based on population. In 2010, Minnesota came very close to losing one of its eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Losing representation in the House results in Minnesota having less stake in Capitol Hill and a role in elections.
Beyond political weight, the census also provides distribution of public funds as federal and state funding is partially based on population, thus it is important to have an up-to-date and accurate population count.
“(A total of) $675 billion federal dollars are distributed among U.S. states and territories each year for 10 years for programs that affect everyone,” Clayton said. “The dollar amount that Minnesota will receive in 2021-2030 is determined by Minnesota’s population count for the decennial census which will guide the distribution of federal funding to states, localities and households across the nation.”
Minnesota received $15,459,175,947 in federal money based on the 2010 census data with a population of 5,303,925. This funding goes toward educational programs, health care, law enforcement, highways and state projects.
In summary, the U.S. Census Bureau implores citizens to participate in the upcoming census in order to have up-to-date and accurate data. This data will provide Minnesota with appropriate political weight in the House as well as appropriate funding. Thus, the greater response from residents means more money that goes back into the county, Clayton explained.
Clayton reported that the census bureau has predicted that 16 percent of residents in Wilkin County will not respond to the 2020 census. As of 2017, nearly 20 percent of Wilkin County residents did not have internet, which may affect the response to the census via mail, phone or internet.
The bureau is taking initiatives to increase the number of census workers in order to collect data accurately.
The first initiative has been to increase the wage for workers in Traverse County and Wilkin County to $19 per hour. The idea is to hire local people to go door to door collecting data. This way, citizens are met by familiar people. The 2010 census required approximately 700,000 census workers country-wide to collect data.
The second initiative is pushing advertising and mailing postcards to inform citizens how the collection of data will look. This will explain that the data collected is non-intrusive into sensitive data. The bureau will not be collecting sensitive data such as Social Security numbers or bank information, rather data such as the number of occupants in their home, date of birth, race and sex. Census postcards will be mailed out in mid-march 2020.
There will be an application day for those interested to apply from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 and 19 held at the Breckenridge Public Library.
For more information about the U.S. Census visit https://www.census.gov/ and follow more Daily News coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.