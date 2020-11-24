How to cook a turkey according to a kindergartener

Cooking a turkey can be a daunting task for adults, but area kindergarteners seem to have a handle on how to bake a bird. Daily News reached out to Tracy Bommersbach’s kindergarten class at Breckenridge Elementary School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Briana Dauer’s kindergarten class at St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge, to gather students’ responses to the question, “How do you cook a Thanksgiving turkey?”
Answers ranged from confident to shy to completely off-topic, but eventually, the children all addressed the same question. Warning: Do not attempt to follow these instructions at home. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity.
Daily News first asked Bommersbach’s kindergarten class: “How do you cook a Thanksgiving turkey?”
Bennett Rogahn: “Um, mom, how do you do it?”
*Mom provided no help.*
BR: “OK, so bacon and salad and M&M’S and meat, all this in the turkey. Nothing else.”
Roy Tolbert: “I don’t know how to! Actually, I would kill it first in the wild. I would bring it back home and then cook the meat inside it. But you can’t kill nature. Trees are nature’s playground.”
Jaxon Gebro: “You put it in the oven and stuff it, and I think that’s just about it.”
Grant Differding: “Yeah, I know how to make one. Trace my hand then give it a face, then color the fingers.”
DN: And how do you make a turkey that you can eat?
GD: “I put it in a pan and cook it, turn the oven on 1,000 degrees, then eat it.”
Allie Evans: “Um, put it in the oven. Nothing inside it. Cook it for probably like one minute at probably like three degrees.”
Tristan Zakrzewski: “Yeah, you add chicken and some stuffing and some turkey leg and a turkey head, then put it in the oven. I would put the oven on number two because I don’t want the turkey to burn.”
Oliver Odens: “Yeah, draw on the turkey, make a hand, the hand is the body.”
DN: And how do you make a turkey that you can eat?
OO: “With cooking, you use a pan and then you put it out in the oven. I would cook it 30 times. It’s got bones inside, just like dogs like to eat turkey because it’s got bones in it.”
Next, Daily News asked Dauer’s kindergarten class the same question. Answers got suspiciously similar as the tots listened to each other’s responses.
Cecelia Beyer: “I’d put it in the oven, put some sausage on it and cook it at 100 degrees for four hours.”
Tenlee Vogelbacher: “I would put seasoning on it, the seasoning you put on corn. Then eat it.”
Eireann Schuler: “Put it in the oven, set it for 10 degrees and then it is 10 hours in the oven.”
Jack Pedersen: “Put salt on it, put it in the oven and cook it in the oven and then eat it.”
Kolton Bellmore: “Put some seasoning on it, then put it in the oven for 30 minutes.”
Beck Etten: “Put sausage on it, then cook it in the oven for 15 hours.”
Dylan Schillinger: “Put meat on it and around it. Put sausage on it. Put salt on it. Put it in the oven for 15 hours.”
While these youth may not help households hoping to cook their first Thanksgiving turkey, they will surely provide a laugh. And parents, refrain from letting your children in the kitchen until they at least know how to spell “turkey.”
