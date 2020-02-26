How will Minnesota legislators decide to spend the budget surplus?

Minnesota Senate Republicans and Democratic House members both have ideas about how to spend the expected $1.3 billion budget surplus.
In December 2019, Minnesota’s Office of Management and Budget released a budget and economic forecast predicting a surplus of $1.332 billion in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz remarked that exercising responsible budgeting, fiscal stability, paying back the budget reserve, driving the economy and protecting the state’s infrastructure should be at focus regarding this budget.
Senate Republicans announced their plan to use the state’s budget surplus to benefit everyone through tax cuts.
The Get Your Billion Back plan proposes to reduce income taxes, expand the K-12 education tax credit, eliminate taxes on social security benefits and increase farmers’ tax credits.
“The two-year state budget is fully funded so it’s time to give the billion back to the hardworking families and taxpayers of Minnesota. This plan will benefit all Minnesotans. An aspect of the plan I most look forward to is fully conforming to the Section 179 equipment investment deductions for our farmers and small businesses. Conforming to this federal standard will continue to stimulate the economy with more equipment purchases,” Minnesota Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) said.
The Republican’s plan reads that conforming to Section 179 of the federal tax code will help farmers grow and invest their operations by giving them more flexibility to deduct large equipment purchases.
WCCO CBS Minnesota reported that the Democratic House members want to spend half a billion dollars of the projected surplus on affordable daycare spots and $25,000 scholarships for a year of preschool. House Speaker Melissa Horman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) is championing this educational proposal to impact youth.
“Our children are only young once so if we take some of the one-time budget surplus and invest now, we’ll have an impact on the rest of their lives,” Hortman said during a press conference. “When we have a one-time non-recurring surplus is the time to think about investing in our littlest learners.”
Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said that the initial snapshot and that forecast will change later in February.
Walz highlighted the need to make surplus spending focused on Minnesota’s future progress and sustainability versus focusing on just one year ahead. He said that he wants to wait to see the state revised budget forecast before decisions can be made.
