Human services zone agreement brought to commission

With a 4-0 vote, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved a human service zone agreement.
The agreement was presented by Richland County Social Service Director Kristen Hasbargen during the commissioners’ Tuesday, Nov. 19 meeting.
Human services zones will replace social services agencies, Daily News reported in April 2019. Richland County, North Dakota, will be part of a zone including Ransom and Sargent counties, North Dakota.
Statewide rezoning goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, the Jamestown Sun reported. The North Dakota Department of Human Services, according to nd.gov, will shift from nearly 50 primarily single-county units to no more than 19 multi-county units.
Following near-unanimous votes in the North Dakota Legislature, Senate Bill 2124 was signed by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., in April 2019.
“All access points will remain, and in some cases expand to meet clients where they are,” nd.gov stated. “Funding will be more flexible than (a) rate-by-case formula to promote innovation.”
The zonal organization and new funding arrangement is intended to promote collaboration, specialization, utilization of capacity and efficiency, the state government continued.
North Dakota Department of Human Services officials began holding statewide community meetings Wednesday, Nov. 20. The meeting closest to the Twin Towns Area was held that day in Fargo.
“Funding for human services zones will be state funds directed to the zone,” the Department of Human Services stated. “Zones will be able to continue to bill Medicaid for key services which also result in revenue. However, the authority for counties to levy for human services has been removed. This results in permanent property tax relief.”
The commissioners later voted 4-0 to accept two submitted motor grader bids. The bids, presented by Richland County Highway Engineer, are:
• an annual lease payment of $41,263.71 for a five-year lease, from RDO Equipment, Moorhead, Minnesota
• an annual lease payment of $54,507.96 for a five-year lease, from Butler Machinery, Fargo
Commissioner Dan Thompson was absent from the meeting.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
